《中英對照讀新聞》Akita Inu dog with 6 pups finds time to charm visitors at spa－有6隻幼犬的秋田犬仍有餘裕對溫泉訪客放電

2018-10-12

◎張沛元

A magazine model and mother of six doesn’t let constant breast-feeding and child-rearing get in the way of hospitality.

一名有6個孩子的母親兼雜誌模特兒，不讓得接連不斷餵奶與育兒妨礙她迎賓。

Haru, a 15-month-old Akita Inu dog, charms tourists from around the world at the entrance to the Furusawa Onsen spa ryokan near the Nipro Hachiko Dome stadium.

15個月大的秋田犬「溫」在（日本秋田縣大館市）Nipro八公巨蛋體育場附近的古澤溫泉旅館的入口，對來自世界各地的遊客放電。

Haru is friendly to humans and sadly whines when no one is around. She also barks and wags her tail when she sees a familiar face.

「溫」對人類很友善，若身邊沒人還會悲鳴。牠看到熟悉的面孔時也會吠叫與搖尾。

"Haru remembers visitors’ faces and says ’hello’ to them," said Kaori Kobayashi, 43, president of Furusawa Onsen.

「『溫』記得客人的臉並對他們說『哈囉』，」43歲的古澤溫泉會長小林薰如是說。

Haru was born in Tokushima Prefecture and was taken to Odate in May last year.

「溫」生於德島縣，去年5月被帶到（秋田縣）大館。

Kobayashi decided to keep Haru when she heard a visitor saying, "Even if we come all the way to Akita Prefecture, we cannot find places to spend time with Akita Inu."

當小林聽到一名客人說，「即便大老遠來到秋田縣，也找不到地方能與秋田犬接觸」後，決定收養「溫」。

After Japan Airlines featured Haru in a magazine on its international routes last fall, tourists from Taiwan and Paris visited Furusawa Onsen.

日本航空去年秋天在其國際線雜誌上介紹「溫」後，來自台灣與巴黎的遊客造訪古澤溫泉。

In March this year, Haru mated with an Akita Inu from Hirosaki in neighboring Aomori Prefecture, and gave birth to six pups from the night of May 13 to early on May 14.

今年3月，「溫」與隔壁青森縣弘前的一隻秋田犬交配，並於5月13日晚間到14日一早生下6隻幼犬。

《新聞辭典》

find（the）time：慣用語，有足夠時間。

get in the way of something：慣用語，妨礙，阻撓（去做某事）。例句：Never let unimportant details get in the way of a good plan.（絕對不要讓不重要的細節壞了一樁好計畫。）

go all the way：慣用語，（字面）一路…，遠道而來；（引申）完全，全部（儘可能多或儘可能完全）。例句：The case went all the way to the Supreme Court and on Monday it ruled in favor of Jack Phillips, the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple for religious reasons.（此案一路上訴到最高法院，最高法院週一做出對傑克．菲力普斯－－以宗教為由拒絕為一對同志伴侶製作結婚蛋糕的美國科羅拉多州烘焙師－－有利的裁示。）