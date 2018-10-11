《中英對照讀新聞》"Enough lies!"：Bosnian village bans politicians 「騙夠了吧！」：波士尼亞小鎮禁止政治人物進入

2018-10-11

◎孫宇青

As politicians embark on their final days of campaigning for Bosnian elections on 7 Oct., there was one small corner of the country where they couldn’t pass：Podgora, a poor hamlet fed up with the government’s broken promises.

當波士尼亞的政治人物為了10月7日的大選展開最後拜票行程時，在一座貧窮地區吃了閉門羹，那就是受夠政府承諾跳票的波多戈拉小鎮。

The general elections would fill Bosnia’s highest political offices, from a three-person presidency down to district assemblies. However, the people of Podgora were disillusioned by a political class known chiefly for corruption and dysfunction.

這場大選將選出波國上至3人組成的國家領袖團隊、下至地方議會等最高層級政府職位。然而，對於貪腐、失能出名的政治人物，波多戈拉民眾已感到幻滅。

"We were fed up that they made promises to ensure votes, but on the day after the elections, it was as if nothing had happened, as if they did not even come to see us," said Adi Silajdzic, 47.

47歲的阿迪．席拉吉奇說：「我們受夠他們為了選票做出承諾，選完卻又若無其事，好像根本沒來拜託過我們似的。」

A group of local men said Podgora has been neglected by authorities ever since the war. "We are the ones who replace bulbs for the street lights. We do not have a single garbage container, there is no bus, and the drinking water supply system was constructed before the war."

一群在地人說，波多戈拉在戰後就被當局漠視。「街燈的燈泡是我們自己換的。我們這裡連一個垃圾桶都沒有，也沒有公車，飲水供應系統還是戰前建造的。」

新聞辭典

embark：動詞，著手；開始。例句：New government embarks on revolutionary projects.（新政府開始推動改革計畫。）

disillusion：動詞，使幻想破滅。例句：The idol’s slovenly appearance disillusioned his fans.（這位偶像明星不修邊幅的模樣，讓他的粉絲大失所望。）

chiefly：副詞，主要；尤其。例句：His failure resulted chiefly from omplacency.（他的失敗主要肇因於自滿。）