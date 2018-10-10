《中英對照讀新聞》Date set for Irish blasphemy referendum －愛爾蘭的褻瀆公投日期確定

2018-10-10

◎魏國金

Ireland will hold a referendum on October 26 to repeal its constitutional law forbidding blasphemy, Dublin announced on Friday.

愛爾蘭將於10月26日舉行廢除褻瀆憲法禁令的公民投票，都柏林週五宣布。

The constitution of the Irish state currently states: "The publication or utterance of blasphemous, seditious, or indecent matter is an offence which shall be punishable in accordance with law." But the legislation is generally held to be ineffectual and outdated.

目前的愛爾蘭憲法明定：「出版或發表褻瀆、煽動、粗鄙之事是犯罪，依法應予懲戒。」但該法普遍被認為無益且過時。

In May, citizens voted to overturn an abortion ban by a landslide 66 percent, demonstrating the waning grip of the Catholic church on the once-devout nation. Last year, Health Minister Simon Harris called the law "silly" and "a little embarrassing", according to The Irish Times.

今年5月，愛爾蘭公民以壓倒性的66％票數推翻墮胎禁令，顯示天主教會對這昔日虔敬國家的控制逐漸式微。去年，衛生部長哈里斯稱該法「愚蠢」，「有點令人尷尬」，根據「愛爾蘭時報」報導。

Former justice minister Dermot Ahern reportedly wanted such a referendum in 2009, but was unable to hold one in the midst of the economic downturn. The vote required to repeal the law will now be held on the same day as Ireland’s presidential election, in an apparent bid to reduce costs.

前司法部長阿赫恩據說，2009年就希望舉行這類公投，但在經濟衰退期間無法舉辦。要求廢除該法的投票，現在將在愛爾蘭總統大選同一天舉行，顯然是為了降低成本。

《新聞辭典》

blasphemy：褻瀆、傲慢的言行。例句：She uttered blasphemies against life itself.（她詛咒生命本身。）

repeal：撤銷、廢止。例句：The unjust law was finally repealed.（這不合理的法律終於被廢除。）

hold：認為、相信、記住。例句：This plan is held to be practicable.（這個計畫被認為可行。）