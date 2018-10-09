《中英對照讀新聞》Why young single people in Japan are no longer having sex 為何日本年輕人不再做愛

2018-10-09

◎陳正健

Almost half of young Japanese people are virgins because they don’t have time to date and prefer alternatives such as pornography and sex robots, a documentary has found.

一部紀錄片發現，日本近半數年輕人仍是在室之身，因為他們沒有時間約會，且偏好色情影像及性愛機器人等替代方案。

A TV documentary titled Sex in Japan: Dying for Company has attempted to answer why young people are having less sex. One main reason was that people said they are working increasingly long hours with low job security, meaning they are struggling to find time to date.

一部題為《性在日本：為公司而死》的電視紀錄片試圖解釋，為何年輕人較少做愛。主要原因之一是人們指出，他們日益超時工作，對工作的安全感低，意謂他們難以騰出時間約會。

Some 44 per cent of unmarried women and 42 per cent of unmarried men in Japan admitted they were virgins in The 2015 National Fertility Survey. The study also found 60 per cent of women and 70 per cent of men aged 18-34 said they were single.

在2015年全國生育調查中，日本約44％的未婚女性及42％的未婚男性，承認自己仍然在室。該研究也發現，18至34歲年齡層中，有60％的女性及70％的男性表示自己單身。

Japan has multibillion-dollar sex industry made up of hostess bars, fetish clubs, masturbation clubs, love hotels, sex shops, maid cafes and a rapid rise in the popularity of increasingly realistic sex dolls and robots. The abundance of alternatives to sex means there is less urgency to find a girlfriend.

日本有數十億美元產值的性產業，由坐檯酒店、戀物癖俱樂部、手淫俱樂部、情趣酒店、情趣用品店及女僕咖啡店等組成，以及人氣快速增長、日漸真實的性愛娃娃與機器人。豐富的性替代方案，意謂較不急迫找到女友。

新聞辭典

alternative：名詞，替代方案、可選擇的東西。例句：There must be an alternative to people sleeping on the streets.（一定有不讓人們露宿街頭的替代方案。）

hostess bar/club：名詞，酒店、夜總會。例句：Hostess clubs are a common feature in the night-time entertainment industry of East Asian countries.（酒店是東亞國家夜間娛樂產業的常見面貌。）

fetish：名詞，戀物癖、特殊性癖。例句：He has a fetish for high heels.（他有對高跟鞋的戀物癖。）