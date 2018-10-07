《中英對照讀新聞》A gift from Kim Jong-un: Pungsan dogs－金正恩送的禮物：「豐山犬」

2018-10-07

◎茅毅

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presented South Korean President Moon Jae-in with two well-bred Pungsan dogs to mark the leaders’ latest meeting in Pyongyang last month, the presidential office said Sunday.

南韓總統府「青瓦台」週日表示，北韓領導人金正恩贈送南韓總統文在寅兩隻有優良血統的豐山犬，藉此紀念這兩位領袖上月在平壤的最近一次會晤。

The animals, named Songkang and Gomi, recently cleared quarantine and are living at the presidential residence, according to Cheong Wa Dae. The dogs were born in 2017.

根據青瓦台，這一對狗被取名為「Songkang」和「Gomi」，最近已通過隔離檢疫，目前住在南韓總統官邸。這兩隻狗生於2017年。

The Pungsan breed originated in a mountainous region of the North. The dogs, bred to hunt tigers and other wild animals, are agile, clever and ferocious toward beasts, but friendly and loyal to their human masters. They have thick fur, mostly white or light yellow, a wide chest, thick neck and strong legs.

豐山犬的品種源自於北韓一處山區。這種犬隻敏捷、聰明且在面對野獸時表現兇悍，其繁殖、飼養旨在狩獵老虎與其他野生動物。牠們毛厚、毛色大多為白色或淡黃色、胸寬、頸粗且四肢健壯。

Their average height when fully grown ranges from 55-60 centimeters, and their average weight stands at around 20-30 kilograms. The breed is one of the two most prized canine species on the Korean Peninsula.

當豐山犬發育完全時，其平均身高從55到60公分、平均體重約是20至30公斤。此品種係朝鮮半島上兩種最珍貴的犬種之一。

《新聞辭典》

well-bred：形容詞、或寫成well bred，有教養（彬彬有禮的）的、有優良（高貴）血統、出身名門的。例句：This well-bred colt will be suited for the longer distance.（這隻血統優良的小馬，會適合長途跋涉。）

quarantine：名詞，隔離、檢疫。例句：No mammals other than people may enter the country without lengthy quarantine.（除了人類，沒有任何哺乳動物可以在不接受冗長的隔離檢疫下，入境該國。）

ferocious：形容詞，兇猛（惡）的、殘忍的、激（猛）烈的、驚人（非常）的。例句：The young man has got a ferocious temper.（這個年輕人脾氣甚為暴躁。）