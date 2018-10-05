《中英對照讀新聞》Buddhist temples gain followers with Instagram, SNS accounts－佛寺靠Instagram與社群帳號增加信眾

2018-10-05

◎張沛元

Famed temples in the Kansai region are reaching followers of a different kind by stepping up their online strategies to grab a piece of the Instagram craze action.

（日本）關西地區的知名廟宇正在靠加快線上策略來搭上Instagram熱潮的順風車，以接觸不同類型的信眾。

Posting pictures and videos of springtime cherry blossoms, colorful autumn leaves, and behind-the-scenes footage of Buddhist services on photo and video-sharing site Instagram, as well as YouTube, temples are proactively promoting their charms and raising their profiles over the Internet.

在影片分享網站Instagram與YouTube上張貼春櫻盛開與繽紛秋葉的照片與影片，以及佛教儀式的幕後片段，這些寺廟正積極在網際網路上推銷自身魅力與提升知名度。

Chionin, the head temple of Jodo Shu (the Pure Land Sect) in Kyoto, joined Instagram in early April. The temple’s account on the social networking website features photos taken by priests including scenes from the "Midnight Nenbutsu" event and beautiful lotus flowers in bloom.

京都的（日本佛教）淨土宗總本山知恩院今年4月初開設Instagram帳號，張貼僧侶們拍攝的照片，場景包括午夜念佛活動與盛開的美麗蓮花。

Kiyomizudera temple in Kyoto set a precedent for temples’ Instagram campaigns. The UNESCO World Heritage site started posting photos on the SNS in 2014 before it had become as widespread as it is now.

名列聯合國教科文組織世界遺產的京都清水寺首開各寺先例，在Instagram尚未如現在這般普及的2014年，就開設Instagram帳號與張貼照片。

《新聞辭典》

step up：慣用語，在有需要或有機會時採取行動；增快；促進。例句：The Chinese foreign ministry has urged Thailand’s government to step up its efforts to rescue any survivors from the sinking of a tour boat off the resort island of Phuket.（中國政府已呼籲泰國政府加快搜救，營救在度假島嶼普吉外海沉沒的觀光船的生還者。）

a piece/slice of the action：（非正式）慣用語，參與（他人成功）；分一杯羹。例句：Since the U.S. Supreme Court found that states could allow sports betting, everyone seemingly wants a piece of the action（打從美國聯邦最高法院裁定各州可允許運動博弈，人人看似都想分一杯羹。）

widespread：形容詞，普遍的，廣泛的。