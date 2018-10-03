《中英對照讀新聞》Maine restaurant sedates lobsters with marijuana 緬因餐廳以大麻鎮靜龍蝦

2018-10-03

◎魏國金

A US restaurant is using marijuana to sedate lobsters before killing them. Charlotte’s Legendary Lobster Pound, a restaurant in Maine, says the process is more humane as it lessens their pain before death.

美國一家餐廳在殺死龍蝦前，使用大麻鎮靜牠。緬因州一家餐廳「夏洛特的傳奇龍蝦場」說，該過程比較人道，因為減輕牠們死前的疼痛。

Lobsters are often cooked by being dropped into a pot of boiling water, seen as cruel by some. There is growing evidence the crustaceans feel pain. Customers at the restaurant can choose whether they want the marijuana-sedated lobster or not.

龍蝦通常被丟入一鍋沸水烹煮，某些人視此為殘忍之舉。愈來愈多證據顯示，這種甲殼綱動物會感覺疼痛。該餐廳顧客可選擇是否要食用大麻鎮靜的龍蝦。

A growing body of scientific findings suggest that not only lobsters but other invertebrates, such as crayfish and crabs, are able to feel pain. In January, Switzerland decided that lobsters must be stunned before boiling.

愈來愈多科學研究發現，不僅龍蝦，其他的無脊椎動物，諸如淡水螯蝦與螃蟹，也能夠感覺疼痛。今年一月，瑞士決定在滾水烹煮之前，必須先讓龍蝦昏迷。

The owner of Charlotte’s Legendary Lobster Pound, Charlotte Gill, says eating the sedated lobster will not make customers high and using marijuana leads to better quality meat, as the animal is more relaxed when it dies. Marijuana is legal in Maine and Ms. Gill has a license to grow and supply it for medical purposes.

夏洛特的傳奇龍蝦場老闆吉爾說，食用被鎮靜的龍蝦不會讓顧客亢奮，而大麻的使用將使龍蝦肉質較佳，因為該動物死時較為放鬆。在緬因州，大麻是合法的，吉爾女士有栽種並基於醫療目的提供大麻的執照。

新聞辭典

sedate：給…服鎮靜劑、沉著的、平靜的。例句：The speed limit is a sedate 60 kph.（速限是緩慢的時速60公里。）

humane：人道的、仁慈的。例句：It’s not humane to treat animals that way.（那樣對待動物並不人道。）

a body of：一群、一批。例如：a body of laws（一套法律。）