《中英對照讀新聞》Playboy who ’slept with 6,000 women’ dies while having sex 「睡過6000個女人」的花花公子死於馬上風

2018-10-02

◎陳正健

A legendary Italian playboy has died while having sex with a 23-year-old tourist. Italian media said it was the way he would have wanted to go.

義大利一名傳奇花花公子，在與一名23歲觀光客做愛時死亡。義國媒體指出，他在心如所願的情況下死去。

Maurizio Zanfanti, Italy’s most famous playboy, was 63 when he died. He is said to have slept with more than 6,000 women, previously boasting that in a successful summer he could sleep with around 200 women. His highest tally, he said, was 207.

莫瑞紀歐‧尚凡提，義大利最有名的花花公子，享壽63歲。據稱他曾睡過超過6000名女人，曾吹噓在一個順利的夏天，他能與約200名女性上床。他聲稱最高紀錄是207人。

He started out as a nightclub promoter in Rimini, a beach-side party town in Italy, in the 1970s when he was 17. Working for a nightclub called Blow Up, he would chat to women on the street to try and get them to come into the venue to party.

在1970年代，他在義大利海濱派對城鎮里米尼擔任夜店促銷人員，開啟他的職涯，當時他只有17歲。他在一家名為Blow Up的夜店工作，他會在街頭與女性聊天，遊說她們進來場地裡開派對。

However, on Tuesday night he had a fatal heart attack while having sex with a woman from Eastern Europe. She called emergency services but paramedics were unable to revive him and he was declared dead. The mayor of Rimini said Italy had lost "a legend of the night."

然而，在週二夜晚，他在與一名來自東歐的女子做愛時，因心臟病過世。她打電話給緊急救援部門，但醫護人員急救無效，宣告他不治。里米尼市長表示，義大利失去了「夜之傳奇」。

新聞辭典

tally：名詞，計數、紀錄、比分。例句：He kept a tally of his paydays on an envelope.（他在信封上記錄發薪日期。）

start out：動詞片語，開始人生、開始職業生涯。例句：He started out as a teacher and only began writing in his thirties.（他以擔任老師展開職涯，30幾歲才開始寫作。）

paramedic：名詞，醫護人員、醫理人員。例句：The government hopes to have a paramedic on every emergency ambulance.（政府希望每輛緊急救護車上都有一名醫護人員。）