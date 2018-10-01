《中英對照讀新聞》Migration flows in Latin America and the Caribbean 移民湧入拉丁美洲和加勒比海地區

2018-10-01

◎劉宜庭

The scale of needs resulting from the outflow of Venezuelans is rapidly surpassing the capacities of receiving and transit countries, further straining already vulnerable host communities. In many of the arriving areas there are pre-existing conditions of vulnerability and weak or lack of health, education and protection services.

委內瑞拉人口外流造成的需求規模，正急速超出接收國和中繼國的負荷能力，讓脆弱不堪的容留社區情勢更為緊繃。許多移民抵達的地區，先前便已存在欠缺衛生、教育、保護服務的脆弱景況。

According to UNHCR-IOM, around 2.3 million people have migrated from Venezuela in the last three years, 1.6 million of these to South American countries; actual figures may be higher considering unregistered flows of population and the lack of consolidated data. Based on preliminary estimations at transit/receiving country level, at least 438,000 children would be in need of assistance in this context.

根據聯合國難民署─國際移民組織統計，過去3年約有230萬人從委內瑞拉遷出，其中160萬人遷往南美洲國家；由於未登錄的人口流動及統整資料的缺乏，實際人數可能更多。根據中繼／接收國家層級的初步估算，在這樣的背景下，至少有43萬8000名兒童亟需援助。

Governments in countries receiving migrants have set in place exceptional measures to address the situation, including the declaration of State of Emergency in some regions in Ecuador, Peru and Brazil.

接收移民的各國政府已經採取特殊措施應對當前情勢，其中厄瓜多、秘魯和巴西宣布部分地區進入緊急狀態。

新聞辭典

migration：名詞，移民、遷徙。例句：Irregular migration is putting children at higher risk of discrimination, violence and abuse in destination countries.（非正規移民增加兒童在目的地國家遭受歧視、暴力和虐待的風險。）

vulnerability：名詞，弱點、漏洞、脆弱（性）。例句：Jake sought to hide his vulnerability behind his heavy-handed clowning.（傑克笨拙地插科打諢，企圖藉此隱藏他的弱點。）

consolidate：動詞，鞏固、統整。例句：Reading and writing may consolidate our learning.（閱讀和寫作可以鞏固我們的學習成果。）