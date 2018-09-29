《中英對照讀新聞》Cambodia’s Festival of the Dead：rice offerings and Buddhist chants－柬埔寨亡人節：供米與偈頌

2018-09-29

◎周虹汶

Cambodians threw rice on the ground on Tuesday to mark the ‘Festival of the Dead’ or Pchum Ben and feed the spirits of the dead.

柬埔寨人週二把米丟地上，揭示「亡人節」到來，及供食亡靈。

Cambodians visit pagodas across the country during the 15-day festival that takes place annually to offer prayers and food to the spirits of their deceased relatives, who they believe only emerge to eat the food during this period.

柬埔寨人每年在亡人節15天節日期間，造訪全國各地佛寺，為過世親人祈禱及供食，他們相信對方只在這段日子出來吃東西。

At Tuol Tumpoung pagoda in the capital Phnom Penh, hundreds of people crowded the temple complex to offer food and money to Buddhist monks to the backdrop of chanting.

在首都金邊的株德奔寺，數百位民眾擠滿這座廟宇，在誦經聲中對僧侶供食和捐錢。

“During the first day of Pchum Ben, our dead relatives came to find us for food,” Mang Noy, 74, told Reuters at Tuol Tumpoung pagoda.

74歲的滿諾伊在株德奔寺告訴路透：「在亡人節首日，我們過世的親戚回來找我們要食物。」

For many, it is a time to remember the victims of the 1975-1979 Khmer Rouge regime.

對許多人來說，這是追憶1975至1979年赤柬政權罹難者的時節。

At least 1.8 million Cambodians - about a quarter of the population - were killed by the Khmer Rouge. Most of the victims died of starvation, torture, exhaustion or disease in labor camps or were bludgeoned to death during mass executions.（Reuters）

至少180萬柬埔寨人——約相當於4分之1人口——被赤柬殺害。多數罹難者在勞動營死於飢餓、折磨、過勞或疾病，或在大處決期間被亂棒打死。（路透）

《新聞辭典》

emerge：動詞，指浮現、出現、問題發生、事實暴露。例句：Nothing emerged from the multilateral talks.（多邊會談沒有結果。）

backdrop：名詞，指背景幕布、事件背景、交流聲。例句：Light colours provide an effective backdrop.（淺色當底的襯托效果很好。）

bludgeon：名詞，指大頭短棒；動詞，指用棍棒打、恫嚇、欺負。例句：Her swift answer crushed him like a bludgeon.（她的快答猶如一記悶棍敲了他。）