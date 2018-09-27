《中英對照讀新聞》Chernobyl’s stray dogs offered new life in US－車諾比的流浪狗在美國開始新生活

2018-09-27

◎孫宇青

The restricted zone around Chernobyl is eerily quiet but a long and one-story building near the scene of the 1986 nuclear disaster is full of barking and whining. Once a medical center for workers, it is now a hospital for the stray dogs that remain in the exclusion zone.

車諾比一帶的禁區安靜得令人毛骨悚然，但鄰近1986年核災地點的一座長型單層建物內，卻充滿吠叫聲與哀鳴聲。那裡曾是為工人設置的醫療中心，現在變成隔離區內流浪狗的醫院。

Lucas Hixson first went there in 2013 to work as a radiation specialist but set up the "Dogs of Chernobyl" adoption and vaccination scheme after being surprised by the number of canines still in the area.

路卡斯．希斯森2013年以輻射專家的身分初來乍到，卻對仍留在當地的狗狗數量之多訝異不已，因此創立「車諾比之犬」領養和接種計畫。

About 1,000 stray dogs live in the zone, and there are currently 15 puppies in the hospital. After medical examination they will join other young dogs at Slavutych.

約1000隻流浪狗仍住在該區域，目前有15隻幼犬待在醫院。在接受醫療檢查後，牠們將被送往斯拉夫蒂奇市與其他小狗待在一起。

Clean Futures Fund （CFF）, the US organization that oversees the adoption project, would help find the new homes. The program, which started last year, offers dogs under one year-old up for adoption in the US, while adult dogs are given vaccinations, sterilized and sent back to the area where they were caught.

負責監督領養計畫的美國公益組織「潔淨未來基金」，將協助尋找狗狗的新家。這項去年啟動的計畫，為1歲以下的狗狗在美國找到領養人，成年犬隻則在接種疫苗及結紮後送回捕獲地。

《新聞辭典》

eerie：形容詞，怪異恐怖的。例句：Everyone was thrilled by the eerie sound from nowhere.（眾人被突如其來的怪聲嚇到。）

whine：動詞，哀鳴。例句：The neighbor’s pet dog whined all morning.（鄰居的愛犬整個早上都在哀哀叫。）

sterilize：動詞，使絕育。例句：They will be taking the dog to the vet to be sterilized soon.（他們很快就會把狗狗帶去獸醫那裡結紮。）