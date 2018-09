《中英對照讀新聞》Chernobyl’s stray dogs offered new life in US－車諾比的流浪狗在美國開始新生活

2018-09-27

◎孫宇青

The restricted zone around Chernobyl is eerily quiet but a long and one-story building near the scene of the 1986 nuclear disaster is full of barking and whining. Once a medical center for workers, it is now a hospital for the stray dogs that remain in the exclusion zone.

車諾比一帶的禁區安靜得令人毛骨悚然,但鄰近1986年核災地點的一座長型單層建物內,卻充滿吠叫聲與哀鳴聲。那裡曾是為工人設置的醫療中心,現在變成隔離區內流浪狗的醫院。

Lucas Hixson first went there in 2013 to work as a radiation specialist but set up the "Dogs of Chernobyl" adoption and vaccination scheme after being surprised by the number of canines still in the area.

路卡斯.希斯森2013年以輻射專家的身分初來乍到,卻對仍留在當地的狗狗數量之多訝異不已,因此創立「車諾比之犬」領養和接種計畫。

About 1,000 stray dogs live in the zone, and there are currently 15 puppies in the hospital. After medical examination they will join other young dogs at Slavutych.

約1000隻流浪狗仍住在該區域,目前有15隻幼犬待在醫院。在接受醫療檢查後,牠們將被送往斯拉夫蒂奇市與其他小狗待在一起。

Clean Futures Fund (CFF), the US organization that oversees the adoption project, would help find the new homes. The program, which started last year, offers dogs under one year-old up for adoption in the US, while adult dogs are given vaccinations, sterilized and sent back to the area where they were caught.

負責監督領養計畫的美國公益組織「潔淨未來基金」,將協助尋找狗狗的新家。這項去年啟動的計畫,為1歲以下的狗狗在美國找到領養人,成年犬隻則在接種疫苗及結紮後送回捕獲地。

《新聞辭典》

eerie:形容詞,怪異恐怖的。例句:Everyone was thrilled by the eerie sound from nowhere.(眾人被突如其來的怪聲嚇到。)

whine:動詞,哀鳴。例句:The neighbor’s pet dog whined all morning.(鄰居的愛犬整個早上都在哀哀叫。)

sterilize:動詞,使絕育。例句:They will be taking the dog to the vet to be sterilized soon.(他們很快就會把狗狗帶去獸醫那裡結紮。)