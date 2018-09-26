《中英對照讀新聞》Egypt zoo accused of painting donkey to look like a zebra－埃及動物園被控將驢子畫成看似斑馬

2018-09-26

◎魏國金

A zoo in Egypt has denied painting black stripes on a donkey to make it look like a zebra. Student Mahmoud Sarhan put the images on Facebook after visiting Cairo’s International Garden. Aside from its small size and pointy ears, there were also black smudges on its face.

埃及一座動物園否認在一頭驢子身上畫黑條紋，使牠看起來像斑馬。學生薩爾罕在造訪開羅的國際公園後，將該影像放上「臉書」。除了小一號的體型與尖耳外，牠的臉上也有黑色污點。

The pictures quickly went viral, with experts weighing in on the species of the animal. A vet said that a zebra’s snout is black, while its stripes are more consistent and parallel. Sarhan said that the enclosure contained two animals and that both had been painted. The zoo director Mohamed Sultan insisted the animal was not a fake.

這些照片很快爆紅，專家們熱烈討論該動物的種類。一名獸醫說，斑馬的鼻子是黑色的，紋路比較一致與平行。薩爾罕指出，圍欄裡有兩頭動物，都被畫上條紋。動物園園長蘇丹堅稱，該動物不是假的。

This is not the first time that a zoo has been accused of trying to fool its audience. Unable to find a way around the Israeli blockade, a zoo in Gaza painted two donkeys to look like zebras in 2009. Another Gaza zoo put stuffed animals on display in 2012 because of the shortages of animals.

這不是一座動物園第一次被控企圖愚弄其遊客。由於無法突破以色列的封鎖，2009年加薩一座動物園將兩頭驢子畫成看似斑馬。2012年，另一座加薩動物園因缺少動物而展示填充動物。

In 2013, a Chinese zoo in Henan province tried to pass off a Tibetan mastiff dog as an African lion, and in 2017 a zoo in Guangxi province disappointed visitors by exhibiting blow-up plastic penguins. Weeks later, another Guangxi zoo drew condemnation for displaying plastic butterflies.

2013年，中國河南省一座動物園將一頭西藏獒犬冒充成非洲獅；2017年廣西省一座動物園展示充氣的塑膠企鵝，讓遊客敗興而歸。幾週後，另一家廣西動物園因展示塑膠蝴蝶而引發譴責。

《新聞辭典》

weigh in：積極參與（討論或辯論）。例句：They were trying to weigh in on the decision.（他們試圖對這項決定發表高見。）

pass...off as：冒充。例句：Although he was 50, he could pass himself off as 35.（雖然他已經50歲，但可冒充為35歲。）

blow-up：充氣的。例如：a blow-up mattress（充氣床墊）。