《中英對照讀新聞》Dalai Lama says "Europe belongs to Europeans" 達賴喇嘛說，「歐洲屬於歐洲人」

2018-09-25

◎陳正健

The Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, said Wednesday that "Europe belongs to the Europeans" and that refugees should return to their native countries to rebuild them.

西藏精神領袖達賴喇嘛週三表示，「歐洲是屬於歐洲人的」，難民應該回到他們的祖國重建家園。

Speaking at a conference in Sweden’s third-largest city of Malmo, home to a large immigrant population, the Dalai Lama said Europe was "morally responsible" for helping a refugee really facing danger against their life. Receive them, help them, educate them... but ultimately they should develop their own country.

達賴喇嘛在瑞典第三大城馬爾默發表演說，當地聚集大批移民。他指出，歐洲「道義上有責任」幫助真正生命面臨危險的難民。接受他們、幫助他們、教育他們…但最後他們應該建設自己的國家。

Social media users condemned the comments, calling the Dalai Lama a "bigot" and a "hypocrite". Dalai Lama is followed by millions of Buddhists around the world. He is a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, but has made controversial comments about refugees in the past.

社群媒體用戶譴責這段評論，指控達賴喇嘛是「偏執狂」及「偽君子」。達賴喇嘛在全球各地受到數百萬佛教徒擁護。他是諾貝爾和平獎得主，但過去也曾經在移民問題上發表爭議言論。

"Europe, for example Germany, cannot become an Arab country," he said in an interview with German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in 2016, in which he also said that there were "too many refugees" in Europe.

「歐洲，例如德國，不能變成一個阿拉伯國家」，他在2016年接受德國報紙《法蘭克福匯報》專訪時表示。他還說，歐洲有「太多難民」。

新聞辭典

native：形容詞，出生國的，出生地的。例句：She returned to live and work in her native Japan.（她回到出生地日本生活與工作。）

bigot：名詞，獨斷論者，執拗的人。例句：He was known to be an opinionated bigot.（眾所皆知，他是固執己見的偏執狂。）

laureate：名詞，得主，得獎者。例句：He is the laureate of several international music competitions.（他在多項國際音樂比賽中獲獎。）