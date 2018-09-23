《中英對照讀新聞》Inter-Korean railway systems to boost economy: experts－專家：連接兩韓鐵路系統以提振經濟

2018-09-23

◎茅毅

Railway systems that run through the Korean peninsula to the Eurasian continent, if built, would help boost the economy of countries in the region, government officials and economists said Tuesday.

政府官員和經濟學者週二表示，一旦建成貫穿朝鮮半島並與歐亞大陸連接的鐵路系統，將有助於促進區域內國家的經濟。

At a conference held in Seoul, South Korean government officials and economists from KITA and CSIS spoke with one voice over the huge economic potential of railway networks that connect South and North Korea and countries like China, Russia and Mongolia.

在首爾舉行的一場會議裡，南韓政府官員與來自南韓「韓國貿易協會」和美國「戰略暨國際研究中心」的經濟學者一致同意，連結南、北韓與中國、俄羅斯及蒙古這類國家的鐵路網，具有龐大的經濟潛力。

"Asia is integrating internally. South Korea is isolated from the world (geographically)," CSIS President & CEO John J. Hamre said at the gathering. If things move forward smoothly, "the Trans-Korean Railway will be connected to the Trans-Siberian Railway, the Trans-Chinese Railway and the Trans-Mongolian Railway," First Vice Foreign Minister Im Sung-nam said at the conference.

CSIS會長兼執行長何慕禮（譯按：前美國國防部副部長）在會中提到，「亞洲正進行內部整合，南韓則（在地理上）與世界隔離」。南韓外交部第一次官林聖男在會中說，若情況進展順利，「『韓半島縱貫鐵路』將與『西伯利亞大鐵路』、『中國橫貫鐵路』及『蒙古縱貫鐵路』相連。」

《新聞辭典》

run through：片語，貫穿、遍布於、縈繞、耗盡、過目（瀏覽）、排演。A deep melancholy runs through his novel.（他的小說中貫穿著深沉的憂鬱。）

speak with one voice：片語，口徑一致、異口同聲、一致（全部）同意。It is not easy for all lawmakers to speak with one voice.（要全體立法委員口徑一致，並非易事。）

move forward：片語，進（發）展（步）、前進。The judge’s decision will allow the case to move forward.（法官的決定將讓訴訟得以繼續進行。）