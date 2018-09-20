《中英對照讀新聞》Indonesia aims to take a bite out of food waste one wedding at a time － 印尼致力減少每場婚禮浪費的食物

2018-09-20

◎孫宇青

In the slums of Jakarta, Indonesia’s poor are getting a taste of how the upper class live thanks to a new program called a Blessing to Share that aims to solve its mammoth food-waste problem by supplying leftover wedding dishes to some of the poorest members of society.

在印尼雅加達的貧民窟，窮人得以品嚐上層階級的生活，因為一項名為「分享恩惠」的新計畫，會把婚禮上剩餘的菜餚，分享給社會上最貧困的族群，藉此解決大量浪費食物的問題。

Even as it struggles with poverty and malnutrition, Indonesia bins more edible food per person than any other country except Saudi Arabia, according to an Economist Intelligence Unit survey last year.

根據「經濟學人資訊社」去年的調查，雖然印尼面臨貧窮、營養不良問題，但平均每人丟棄的食物，比沙烏地阿拉伯以外的所有國家還多。

The country’s food waste problem can be partly chalked up to local hospitality, which calls for ample helpings at all celebrations. Hosts often err on the side of abundance, and many hungry revelers’ eyes are bigger than their stomachs － meaning lots of uneaten food.

該國的食物浪費問題有部分原因出自當地人的好客成性，每到慶祝場合就會準備大量食物。主人家寧可有備無患，許多飢餓的賓客則是人心不足蛇吞象，導致許多食物被剩下來。

"We are trying to close that gap between the rich and needy," said program founder Astrid Paramita, who hopes to expand to other cities and also start sourcing edibles from company meetings.

計畫發起人亞斯崔德．帕拉密塔說：「我們正試著消弭富裕和貧窮階級的隔閡。」她希望將計畫推廣至其他城市，也開始從企業的會議上取得食物。

《新聞辭典》

slum：名詞，貧民窟。例句：This slum area is included in urban renewal projects.（這個貧民窟區被納入都市更新計畫。）

bin：動詞，把…扔進垃圾桶。例句：Be sure to check again before bin those papers.（丟掉那些文件前，務必再次檢查。）

eyes are bigger than stomachs：慣用語，指眼睛看到許多美食，卻沒想到自己吃不下；比喻野心太大，未考量自身能耐。