《中英對照讀新聞》Dozens rally for jailed Reuters reporters in Myanmar 多名群眾集會聲援被囚禁的緬甸路透記者

2018-09-19

◎魏國金

Several dozen people rallied in Yangon on Sunday against the jailing of two Reuters journalists, lamenting the shrinking space for free expression in Myanmar.

數十名群眾週日在仰光集會，抗議兩名路透記者被囚，悲嘆緬甸逐漸壓縮的言論自由空間。

Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, were sentenced two weeks ago to seven years behind bars under the Official Secrets Act. The judgement sent shockwaves through the country’s nascent community of journalists because it echoed life under the former junta, when the press was heavily censored and reporters routinely jailed.

32歲的瓦隆與28歲的喬索歐兩週前被依「政府機密法」判處7年徒刑。該判決在剛成形的記者圈中產生重大衝擊，因其回響出此前軍政府統治下的生活，當時媒體受到嚴密審查，記者經常被關。

The ruling also sparked a global outcry against Myanmar’s army and against de facto civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi for failing to speak up for the pair. "We are very angry. We are disappointed in the new government. Shame on them," activist Maung Saung Kha, 25, told AFP.

這項判決也引發全球強烈抗議緬甸軍方，以及未能支持捍衛兩人的實際文人領袖翁山蘇姬。「我們非常憤怒。我們對新政府很失望。他們真可恥，」25歲的行動人士貌沙卡告訴法新社。

The reporters were arrested in December while investigating the extrajudicial killing by security forces of 10 Rohingya men during last year’s military crackdown against the stateless Muslim minority.

這兩名記者去年12月在調查安全部隊於去年軍方鎮壓無國籍的穆斯林少數族群期間，對10名羅興亞男子展開法外屠殺時被捕。

新聞辭典

sent shockwaves through：對…產生巨大衝擊、造成巨大回響。例句：His sudden death sent shockwaves through his family.（他的猝死對他的家庭產生重大衝擊。）

speak up for：支持、為…辯護。例句：She has often spoken up for the rights of labors.（她經常發言力挺勞工權益。）

de facto：實際上的、事實上的。例句：She has been the de facto head of family.（實際當家的是她。）