《中英對照讀新聞》Vietnamese capital Hanoi asks people not to eat dog meat 越南首都河內要求民眾別吃狗肉

2018-09-18

◎陳正健

Officials in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi are urging residents to stop eating dog meat as it could hurt the city’s reputation and lead to diseases like rabies.

越南首都河內的官員力勸居民停止食用狗肉，因為這可能傷害該城市的聲譽，並導致狂犬病等疾病。

The Hanoi People’s Committee said the practice could tarnish the city’s image as a "civilized and modern capital". Consuming the meat could lead to the spread of diseases like rabies and leptospirosis. Over 1,000 stores in Hanoi still sell dog and cat meat.

河內人民委員會指出，這項行為可能玷污該城市「文明及現代首都」的形象。食用狗肉可能導致狂犬病及鉤端螺旋體病等疾病散播。河內有超過1000個商家仍販賣狗與貓肉。

There are an estimated 490,000 dogs and cats in Hanoi - the majority of which are pets. A growing number of people in Vietnam disapprove of eating dog meat but it still remains "very much a deep-rooted habit", according to Linh Nguyen, a journalist with the BBC’s Vietnamese service.

據估計，河內有49萬隻貓狗，其中多數是寵物。英國廣播公司越南駐地記者阮琳（Linh Nguyen，譯音）表示，越南有愈來愈多人反對吃狗肉，但這仍是「非常根深柢固的習慣」。

One Facebook user argued that the dish should not be banned completely, as that amounted to deprivation of freedom. Instead, he suggested implementing a heavy tax on dog meat or allowing it only to be sold in specific areas.

一名「臉書」用戶辯稱，這項菜餚不應該完全禁止，因為這等同於剝奪自由。相反地，他建議對狗肉課以重稅，或只允許在特定區域販售。

新聞辭典

tarnish：動詞，玷污，誹謗。例句：The scandal has tarnished the agency’s reputation.（這起醜聞玷污了該機構的聲譽。）

civilized：形容詞，文明的，開化的。例句：I believed that in civilized countries, torture had ended long ago.（我相信文明國家早已廢止刑求。）

deep-rooted，形容詞，深根的，根深柢固的。例句：Many fears are deep-rooted.（許多恐懼是根深柢固的。）