《中英對照讀新聞》Ancient city in Oman now a U.N. Heritage Site 阿曼古城現在是聯合國文化遺產

2018-09-17

◎劉宜庭

The ruins of Qalhat near Sur were recognised as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization（Unesco）, according to a statement by the global cultural body.

素爾地區附近的「溝爾漢」遺跡被聯合國教科文組織（Unesco）選為世界文化遺產，根據該全球性組織的聲明。

In a post on Twitter, Unesco congratulated Oman saying,“New inscription on Unesco World Heritage List：Ancient City of Qalhat, Oman. Congratulations!”

在一篇「推特」貼文中，聯合國教科文組織向阿曼道賀，「聯合國教科文組織世界遺產名錄的新入選者：阿曼溝爾漢古城。恭喜！」

According to Oman’s supporting documents submitted to Unesco, the ancient city of Qalhat was developed as a major port on the east coast of Arabia between the 11th and 15th centuries CE, during the reign of the Hormuz princes.

根據阿曼給教科文組織的送件文書，奧墨斯王國治下的溝爾漢古城，在公元11至15世紀發展成阿拉伯半島東岸的主要港口。

Today, it bears unique archaeological testimony to the trade links between the east coast of Arabia, East Africa, India, China and Southeast Asia.

如今，它（溝爾漢古城）提供獨特的考古學證據，證實阿拉伯半島東岸、西非、印度、中國和東南亞之間的貿易聯繫。

新聞辭典

heritage：名詞，遺產、文化遺產。例句：This is the fifth site in the Sultanate of Oman to be added to the Unesco World Heritage list, joining the Aflaj irrigation systems; archaeological sites of Al Khutm, Bat and Al Ayn; Bahla Fort, and the Land of Frankincense in Dhofar region.（這是阿曼王國第5個名列聯合國教科文組織世界遺產名錄的古蹟，與「阿夫拉賈灌溉系統」，庫特姆、巴特、亞恩考古遺址，「巴赫拉堡」及朵法爾地區的乳香之路並列。）

testimony：名詞，見證、證詞、證據。例句：The testimony tallies with the report.（證詞與報告相符。）

city：名詞，城市、城鎮。例句：Oman’s Ancient City of Qalhat fell prey to an earthquake in the 14th century.（阿曼溝爾漢古城在14世紀深受一場地震之害。）