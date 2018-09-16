《中英對照讀新聞》No vaccines, set treatment against MERS yet 「中東呼吸症候群」無疫苗、無特定療法

2018-09-16

◎茅毅

There are currently no vaccines or set treatments for the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), industry officials said Monday, as South Korea confirmed over the weekend its first case in some three years.

值此南韓上週末期間證實，其境內出現約3年來首例中東呼吸症候群（MERS）病例之際，業界高層人士週一指出，MERS目前尚無疫苗或特定治療方法。

Pharmaceutical officials said that local drugmakers, such as Ilyang Pharmaceutical Co. and Gene One Life Science Inc., are in the process of developing potential vaccines that can tackle the disease in an effective manner following the outbreak in 2015. The 2015 outbreak resulted in 38 deaths and 186 people testing positive for MERS overall.

製藥業要員表示，在2015年MERS疫情爆發後，諸如「一洋藥品」和「基因1生命科學」之類的南韓本土藥廠，正研發能以有效方法對付這種疾病的可能疫苗。2015年疫情爆發，造成全韓共38死與186人被驗出呈陽性反應。

In 2016, Ilyang Pharmaceutical’s experimental MERS virus treatment was selected as a state-backed research project, but the process is still considered to be in the early stage, they said. Gene One Life Science has also conducted early-stage clinical trials to test human antibodies as a targeted treatment for people infected with MERS. The process is still in the early stage.

這些人士提到，2016年，一洋藥品的實驗性MERS病毒療法，被選為一項國家贊助支持的研究計畫，但目前的研究進程仍被認為處於早期階段。做為MERS感染者標靶治療的人類抗體檢測，基因1生命科學也已進行早期臨床試驗。現在的進展依然處於早期階段。

新聞辭典

in the process of：片語，在…的過（進）程（程序）中。They are still in the process of decorating the building.（他們還在裝修這棟大樓。）

respiratory：形容詞，呼吸的。Smoking can result in respiratory diseases.（吸菸恐導致呼吸系統疾病。）

pharmaceutical：形容詞，（製、賣、配）藥的、藥物（用）的。Here is a list of famous international pharmaceutical journals.（這裡是一份知名的國際藥學期刊清單。）