《中英對照讀新聞》Critics doubt sincerity of Seoul Mayor’s ’wheelchair experience’ pledge－批評人士懷疑首爾市長「輪椅體驗」承諾的誠意

2018-09-09

◎茅毅

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon’s latest pledge － to spend a day in a wheelchair to experience the difficulties disabled people face in using public transportation － is raising eyebrows among the people with disabilities in Seoul.

首爾市長朴元淳最新許下的承諾：花一天坐輪椅體驗行動不便人士使用大眾運輸時面臨的困難，正引起首爾的身障者側目。

Park’s latest pledge announced on Sunday is the mayor’s second attempt to "understand" the lives of socially vulnerable, following a monthlong stay in a rooftop dwelling in impoverished Gangbuk-gu, Seoul.

朴元淳週日宣布的最新承諾乃是他在首爾貧窮的江北區一間頂樓加蓋暫住一個月後，再次試圖「了解」南韓社會弱勢族群的生活。

Disabled citizens have criticized Park’s plan for a "wheelchair experience," saying that the mayor did not do much when a disabled man was killed in a stair lift accident at Seoul Metro’s Singil Station last year.

身障市民則批評朴元淳「輪椅體驗」的計畫，並認為當去年一名身障男子死於首爾地鐵「新吉站」發生的「樓梯升降椅」意外時，這位市長做得不多。

Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination, a disability rights group, stressed that Park has yet to implement a 2015 plan to install elevators in 37 Seoul subway stations by 2022. "We believe that if these promised measures were implemented, the tragedy that took place last year could have been prevented," said Cho Hyun-soo, a disability rights activist.

南韓身障權利團體「反身障歧視團結聯盟（暫譯）」強調，朴元淳至今仍未實施一項2015年就已提出、旨在於2022年前在首爾37個地鐵站裝設電梯的計畫。維護身障權利人士曹賢秀（譯音）指稱，「我們認為，若能落實承諾過的措施，就可避免去年發生的那件悲劇。」

《新聞辭典》

raise eyebrows：動詞片語，皺眉頭、引人側目、令人驚訝（震驚、懷疑）、招致不滿。Her miniskirt raised eyebrows at the funeral service.（她穿迷你裙參加葬禮令人側目。）

impoverished：形容詞，貧困（窮）、貧瘠（乏）的、赤貧的、品質惡化的。As an impoverished student, I used to spend only NT$50 a day.（當我還是窮學生時，一天常常只花50台幣。）

disabled：形容詞，殘廢（障、疾）的、有缺陷的。The station doesn’t have disabled access.（該車站沒有身障人士通道。）