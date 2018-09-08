《中英對照讀新聞》Bees besiege Times Square street, drawing swarm of tourists 蜜蜂圍攻時報廣場街道 引來一群觀光客

2018-09-08

◎周虹汶

Bees besiege Times Square street, drawing swarm of tourists

蜜蜂圍攻時報廣場街道 引來一群觀光客

It was a case of hold the honey, double the mustard in Times Square at lunchtime on Tuesday.

這是週二午餐時刻於時報廣場握著蜂蜜、芥末加倍的案例。

Police shut part of 43rd Street near Seventh Avenue after a thick swarm of bees gathered atop a blue and yellow umbrella over a hotdog cart in an area of Manhattan already buzzing with swarms of pedestrians, tourists and traffic.

在曼哈頓一處已充斥大批行人、遊客與繁忙交通量的地方，一大群蜜蜂聚在賣熱狗的一台餐車車頂的藍黃相間洋傘上，引來警方封鎖第七大道附近43街部分道路。

A police officer who keeps bees himself, arrived at the scene in Times Square, known as "The Crossroads of the World," at 2:30 p.m., wearing a mesh-hooded beekeeper suit. He deployed a vacuum cleaner-like device to collect the bees unharmed, said New York Police Detective Sophia Mason.

自己也養蜂的一名警官，穿著一件網眼連帽養蜂防護衣，在下午2時30分抵達被稱為「世界十字路口」的時報廣場現場。根據紐約市警探蘇菲亞‧梅森表示，該名警官部署一具類似真空吸塵器的裝置，來無傷地收集蜜蜂。

The scene drew crowds of tourists taking photographs.

這場景吸引了大批遊客拍照。

"It took about 45 minutes to suck them up," Mason said. "They are at an undisclosed location. They will rehive them."

「花了大概45分鐘把牠們吸起來」，梅森說。「牠們目前身處秘密地點。牠們將重入蜂房。」

No one was injured in the incident, Mason said.

梅森說，沒人在這起事件中受傷。

"The bees just wanted some hot dogs," she added. (Reuters)

她進一步補充：「這些蜜蜂只是想要一些熱狗罷了。」（路透）

新聞辭典

buzz：動詞，指嗡嗡叫、唧唧響、以蜂鳴器發出信號、打電話、散布謠言；名詞，指嗡嗡聲、機器噪音、流言、話題；感嘆詞，指消息過時。例句：She accused him of buzzing rumors about her.（她指控他散播有關她的流言蜚語。）buzz with意指充斥、充滿，如The room buzzed with excitement.（房內充滿了興奮之情。）

suck up：片語，指吸上來、吸收。suck up to指巴結、奉承。例句：They’re only sucking up to him.（他們只是在拍他的馬屁。）

hive：名詞，指蜂房、蜂巢、熱鬧的場所；動詞，指進入、生活或貯蜜於蜂房。例句：The girl hived away her pocket money.（那個女孩把她的零用錢存起來。）