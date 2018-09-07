《中英對照讀新聞》U.K. schools getting rid of analog clocks because teens "cannot tell time"－ 英國學校撤下有指針的類比時鐘，因為青少年學子「看不懂時間」

2018-09-07

◎張沛元

Schools in the United Kingdom are removing old-school clocks because students cannot read them, the Telegraph reports.

（英國）電訊報報導，英國的學校已撤下老式的時鐘，因為學生們看不懂（這些鐘所顯示的時間）。

According to a head teachers’ union, educators are now installing digital devices after students taking exams complained they were struggling to read the correct time on an analog clock.

根據一個主要教師工會的說法，在學生們抱怨考試時看不太懂指針式時鐘上的正確時間後，教育當局如今已改裝數位時鐘。

"The current generation aren’t as good at reading the traditional clock face as older generations," Malcolm Trobe, deputy general secretary at the Association of School and College Leaders, told The Telegraph. "They are used to seeing a digital representation of time on their phone, on their computer."

「當前這一代人不像老一輩那麼擅長看傳統的鐘面，」學校與學院領導者協會的副秘書長馬爾康．卓伯告訴電訊報。「他們習慣看他們的手機與電腦上以數位方式呈現的時間。」

Stephanie Keenan, head of English at a high school in London, said that her school has installed digital clocks in the exam hall after agreeing that many year nine, ten and eleven students cannot tell the time with an analog clock.

倫敦一所高中的英文科主任史蒂芬妮．基南說，在承認許多9、10與11年級的學生無法判讀指針式時鐘上的時間後，她任教的學校已在考試大廳設置數位時鐘。

British teachers are sharing their experiences on social media.

英國教師們在社群媒體上分享經驗。

"We discovered this a few years ago when some couldn’t read the exam room clock," Cheryl Quine wrote on Twitter.

「我們幾年前就已經發現有人看不懂考試室的時鐘。」雪若．昆因在「推特」上寫道。

《新聞辭典》

get rid of something：慣用語，清除；除去；丟棄。例句：I just want to know how to get rid of my boyfriend without hurting his feelings.（我只是想知道怎麼跟男友分手，而且不讓他難過。）

old-school：形容詞，舊式的；過時的；老派的。

as…as：慣用語，（用於比較）跟…（一樣）。例句：She is not as pretty as her sister.（她不像她姊姊那麼漂亮）。