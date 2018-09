《中英對照讀新聞》Cancer survivor inspires at Thai transgender beauty pageant 癌症倖存者在泰國變性人選美賽中鼓舞人心

2018-09-05

◎魏國金

In a dressing room full of willowy glamazons applying makeup and curling their long tresses, Nanat Arpsuwan stood out with her pixie haircut at Thailand’s famed annual transgender beauty pageant.

在擠滿正在上妝與弄捲長髮的曼妙佳麗的更衣室內,娜娜特以她的精靈短髮在泰國知名的年度變性人選美賽中格外突出。

Two years ago, the 26-year-old former ballet teacher started chemotherapy treatment for leukaemia and lymphoma. Today she is in remission - and is one of 30 contestants competing for the crown at Miss Tiffany’s Universe, an annual transgender beauty pageant held in Pattaya.

2年前,這位26歲前芭蕾舞老師因白血病與淋巴瘤展開化學治療。如今,她病情緩解,成為30位角逐蒂芬妮環球小姐后冠的競爭者之一,這是芭達雅一年一度的變性人選美大賽。

"I was like a patient waiting to die," Nanat said. Chemotherapy, radiation sessions, and an aggressive antibiotics regimen had left her frail but Nanat stood resplendent Friday night in a pale lilac gown with a lace flounce.

「我像是一個等死的病人,」娜娜特說。化療、放療療程,以及一套激烈的抗生素療法,讓她身體孱弱,但娜娜特週五晚間穿著綴有蕾絲荷葉邊的淡紫禮服耀眼登場。

"To compete in the Miss Tiffany’s pageant was one of my inspirations to get well," she said. "My other inspiration to get well was because I have my family to take care of."

「參加蒂芬妮小姐選美賽是鼓舞我康復的動力之一,」她說。「另一個激勵我復元的是我有家庭要照顧」。

新聞辭典

stand up:傑出、突出。例句:She stood out among the students by her beauty.(在學生中,她的相貌出眾。)

remission:緩解、減輕。例句:Her breast cancer has been in remission.(她的乳癌有所緩解。)

resplendent:燦爛的、華麗的。例如:a lady resplendent with jewels(全身珠光寶氣的女人)。