《中英對照讀新聞》Cancer survivor inspires at Thai transgender beauty pageant 癌症倖存者在泰國變性人選美賽中鼓舞人心

2018-09-05

◎魏國金

In a dressing room full of willowy glamazons applying makeup and curling their long tresses, Nanat Arpsuwan stood out with her pixie haircut at Thailand’s famed annual transgender beauty pageant.

在擠滿正在上妝與弄捲長髮的曼妙佳麗的更衣室內，娜娜特以她的精靈短髮在泰國知名的年度變性人選美賽中格外突出。

Two years ago, the 26-year-old former ballet teacher started chemotherapy treatment for leukaemia and lymphoma. Today she is in remission － and is one of 30 contestants competing for the crown at Miss Tiffany’s Universe, an annual transgender beauty pageant held in Pattaya.

2年前，這位26歲前芭蕾舞老師因白血病與淋巴瘤展開化學治療。如今，她病情緩解，成為30位角逐蒂芬妮環球小姐后冠的競爭者之一，這是芭達雅一年一度的變性人選美大賽。

"I was like a patient waiting to die," Nanat said. Chemotherapy, radiation sessions, and an aggressive antibiotics regimen had left her frail but Nanat stood resplendent Friday night in a pale lilac gown with a lace flounce.

「我像是一個等死的病人，」娜娜特說。化療、放療療程，以及一套激烈的抗生素療法，讓她身體孱弱，但娜娜特週五晚間穿著綴有蕾絲荷葉邊的淡紫禮服耀眼登場。

"To compete in the Miss Tiffany’s pageant was one of my inspirations to get well," she said. "My other inspiration to get well was because I have my family to take care of."

「參加蒂芬妮小姐選美賽是鼓舞我康復的動力之一，」她說。「另一個激勵我復元的是我有家庭要照顧」。

新聞辭典

stand up：傑出、突出。例句：She stood out among the students by her beauty.（在學生中，她的相貌出眾。）

remission：緩解、減輕。例句：Her breast cancer has been in remission.（她的乳癌有所緩解。）

resplendent：燦爛的、華麗的。例如：a lady resplendent with jewels（全身珠光寶氣的女人）。