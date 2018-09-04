《中英對照讀新聞》A village in New Zealand is trying to ban all cats－紐西蘭一個村莊試圖禁止所有的貓

2018-09-04

◎陳正健

A small village on the southern coast of New Zealand is planning to implement a radical plan to protect its native wildlife：ban all domestic cats.

紐西蘭南岸一個小村莊打算實施一項激進的計畫，以保護當地土生土長的野生動物：禁止飼養所有家貓。

Under the initiative, proposed by Environment Southland, cat owners in Omaui will have to neuter, microchip and register their moggies with local authorities. After their pet dies, cat lovers in the community will then not be allowed to get any more.

在紐國保育機構「南地環境」的倡議下，歐毛伊村的貓飼主將必須為其愛貓結紮、植入晶片，並向地方當局登記。在寵物死亡後，當地的愛貓人將不准再養任何貓咪。

In Omaui, officials say the measure is justified because cameras have shown roaming cats preying on birds, insects and reptiles in the area. Conservation scientists have long warned about the impact of feral and outdoor cats on the global ecosystem.

歐毛伊村官員表示，這項措施有其合理性，因為監視錄影機畫面顯示，閒晃的貓咪在該地區捕食鳥類、昆蟲及爬蟲類。保育科學家長久以來一直警告，野生及戶外貓咪會對全球生態系統造成衝擊。

Dr Peter Marra, the head of the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Centre, said 63 species extinctions around the world are now linked to the booming cat populations. The problem is exacerbated in areas with very sensitive ecosystems, like New Zealand.

「史密森尼候鳥中心」主任彼德．馬拉博士指出，全球63個物種的滅絕，如今被視為與貓隻數量增長有關。在紐西蘭之類生態系統非常敏感的地區，這個問題更進一步惡化。

《新聞辭典》

neuter：動詞，結紮、閹割動物。例句：Has your dog been neutered?（你的狗結紮了沒？）

moggy：名詞（英式非正式用法），貓（尤指普通、邋遢或雜種的貓），邋遢女子。例句：A white moggy called Theo won the "British Cat of the Year" title.（一隻名叫「提歐」的白貓，贏得「英國年度貓咪」頭銜。）

feral：形容詞，野性的，未馴服的。例句：The population of feral dogs soared.（野狗的數量驟增。）