《中英對照讀新聞》Starbucks Korea to test paper straws－「星巴克」南韓分店將試用紙吸管

2018-09-02

◎茅毅

Starbucks Coffee Korea Co. said Thursday it will test paper straws at its stores in South Korea next month to replace plastic ones as part of its efforts to protect the environment. Around 180 million plastic straws are used at the coffee chain in South Korea every year.

「南韓星巴克公司」週四表示，下月將在其南韓門市試用紙吸管，取代塑膠吸管，此乃該公司保護環境的作為之一。該連鎖咖啡店的南韓分店，每年使用約1.8億根塑膠吸管。

Starbucks Coffee Korea said the two-month test operation is set to begin Sept. 10 at 100 stores in Seoul and other major cities before expanding the introduction of the paper straws to all of its stores throughout the country in November.

南韓星巴克提到，在11月擴大引進紙吸管至南韓所有門市之前，為期2個月的試用活動，預定9月10日先在首爾和其他主要城市的100家門市展開。

The straws, developed by the coffee chain operator, will be provided in two colors, white and green, both of which received food safety approvals from the United States and South Korea. The company said it will choose one color for official adoption after the trial period, reflecting customers’ preference. In June, the U.N. Environment warned plastic waste causes a plethora of problems when it leaks into the environment.

這些由該公司研發的紙吸管，將提供白與綠兩種顏色，均取得美國及南韓的食品安全許可。該公司說，這次試用期過後，將選出顧客較偏好的一種顏色正式採用。聯合國環境署6月曾警告，塑膠廢棄物滲漏到環境時，將造成諸多問題。

《新聞辭典》

chain：名詞，連鎖店（或寫成chain store）、鍊（條）、一連串（系列）的事物。The supermarket chain announced it was cutting the price of all its fresh and frozen meat.（該超市連鎖店宣布，店內的生鮮和冷凍肉品全面降價。）

plethora：名詞，過多（剩）、太多。There is a plethora of fat within my body.（我體內囤積太多脂肪。）

leak：動詞，滲漏、洩漏。Gasoline leaked out of the car.（汽油從車裡漏出來。）