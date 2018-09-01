《中英對照讀新聞》Google rejects Trump claim of political ’bias’ in search－谷歌反駁川普之搜尋帶政治「偏見」說

2018-09-01

◎周虹汶

Google on Tuesday strongly denied US President Donald Trump’s claim that its news search results were skewed to suppress conservative voices and positive stories about his administration.

美國總統川普宣稱，谷歌的新聞搜尋結果偏向壓制保守派聲音以及關於他行政團隊的正面消息，谷歌週二對此強烈否認。

"Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology," a Google spokesperson said in an email after Trump’s attack on the internet giant.

「搜尋並非用來制定政治議程，我們未把結果偏向任何政治意識形態」，在川普攻擊這家網路巨擘後，谷歌一名發言人在一封電子郵件如是說。

"Every year, we issue hundreds of improvements to our algorithms to ensure they surface high-quality content in response to users’ queries. We continually work to improve Google search and we never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment."

「我們每年對演算法提出數百次改良，確保它們呈現高品質內容來回應使用者詢問。我們持續努力精進谷歌搜尋，從不對搜尋結果做排名來操弄政治情緒。」

Earlier, Trump said on Twitter: "Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!" （AFP）

稍早，川普在推特上說：「谷歌和其他業者正壓制保守派聲音，並隱瞞資訊和好的新聞。他們正控制我們所能見與不可見。這是一個非常嚴重的情況——將得到解決！」（法新社）

《新聞辭典》

skewed：形容詞，指曲解的、歪斜的、不準確的、不直截了當的。例句：He has a skewed vision of the world.（他對這個世界的認識是片面的。）

bias：名詞，指偏見、成見、偏心、傾向、趨勢；形容詞，指斜的；副詞，指偏斜地、對角地；動詞，指使存偏見、使偏心。例句：Some people have a bias against Chinese.（有些人對華人有偏見。）

manipulate：動詞，指熟練操作、巧妙處理、運用權勢操縱。例句：He tried to manipulate the company’s financial records. （他企圖竄改公司的財務紀錄。）