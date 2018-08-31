《中英對照讀新聞》She stabbed her husband as he raped her. A court sentenced her to death — 她刺殺性侵她的丈夫，法院判她死刑

2018-08-31

◎張沛元

A 19-year-old Sudanese woman has been sentenced to death for fatally stabbing the man she was forced to marry, who she says raped her as his relatives held her down.

一名19歲的蘇丹女子因刺殺她被迫下嫁的男子致死，遭判處死刑。該名女子說，該男子的親屬在男子性侵她時壓住她。

The case of Noura Hussein has shone a spotlight on the issues of forced marriage and marital rape in Sudan, where the legal age of marriage is only 10 and marital rape is legal.

諾拉．胡笙案讓外界關注到蘇丹的強迫婚姻與婚內性侵議題。蘇丹的法定結婚年齡低到只有10歲，婚內性侵也屬合法。

Hussein’s supporters filled the courtroom in Omdurman, Sudan, and overflowed into the hall outside as the judge announced the death penalty on Thursday. Her husband’s family refused an option to pardon her and rejected financial compensation, requesting that she be executed instead.

當法官週四宣判胡笙死刑時，她的支持者擠滿蘇丹恩圖曼的法庭，人數甚至多到連法庭外的走廊也擠得水洩不通。她的夫家拒絕饒恕她，也不接受賠償金，要求她得一命抵一命。

Forced to marry at 15, Hussein ran away from home and sought refuge with her aunt for three years. She was tricked into returning by her father, who handed her over to her husband’s family.

胡笙15歲時被迫嫁人，她因此逃家，躲到姨媽家過了3年。她的父親把她騙回家，然後把她交給夫家。

After Hussein refused to consummate the marriage, her husband’s relatives held her down while he raped her.

在胡笙拒絕與丈夫圓房後，她遭到丈夫性侵，丈夫的親戚還幫忙把她按住。

《新聞辭典》

hold someone or something down：片語動詞，把…按住；使…無法動彈。例句：The suspect was struggling so much it took three officers to hold him down.（嫌犯拚命掙扎，得靠3名員警才能壓制住。）

shine a spotlight on（someone or something）：慣用語，聚焦於。例句：Her speech shone a spotlight on the urgency for government to improve transportation infrastructure across the nation.（她的演說讓各界聚焦於政府改善全國交通基礎建設的迫切性。）

overflow：動詞，（液體）滿溢，（場所、人或事物）爆滿，人滿為患，（情感）洋溢。