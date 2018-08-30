《中英對照讀新聞》Learning to nap in New York, city that never sleeps－在不夜城紐約學著小睡片刻

2018-08-30

◎孫宇青

New York is the city that never sleeps, but arduous commutes, hellish hours and ultra-competitive jobs mean both party animals and employees have to recharge their batteries.

紐約是一座不夜城，但艱辛的通勤條件、緊迫的工作時間與格外競爭的職場都意味著，不論派對動物或上班族，都必須為自己充電。

Instead of knocking back a coffee or quaffing an energy drink, a growing number of New Yorkers are opting for a quick nap during office hours. A few pay-for-sleep businesses are now offering customers a little shut-eye on the QT.

愈來愈多的紐約客不再猛喝咖啡或狂灌提神飲料，反而選擇在上班期間小睡片刻。現在有些行業提供這類服務，顧客只要付錢就可以安靜地睡一覺。

In a three-story building near Penn Station situated Nap York. $12 buys patrons 30 minutes in a wooden sleep cabin, day or night.

Nap York位於紐約市賓州車站附近一棟3層樓建物內。不論白天或夜晚，客人只要花12美元（約372台幣），就可以在木製臥艙裡小寐30分鐘。

"We wanted to accommodate all the exhausted New Yorkers," explains Stacy Veloric, the company’s marketing director. "It’s really hard to find peace and quiet within New York City."

該公司行銷主管史黛西．薇若芮可解釋：「我們想要接納所有疲憊的紐約客，要在紐約市尋求安詳和寧靜真的很困難。」

The business opened with seven cabins, but demand quickly exceeded supply and they added 22 more. Soon there will also be hammocks on the roof, where half an hour’s kick-back will cost $15.

這家店初期只有7個臥艙，但需求量迅速超越供給量，因此又新增22組。頂樓不久後也將設置吊床，放鬆半小時要價15美元（約464台幣）。

《新聞辭典》

knock back：動詞片語，猛喝。例句：Attendees all knocked back a large quantity of beer at the festival.（參加嘉年華會的人全都狂喝啤酒。）

shut-eye：慣用俚語，睡一覺。例句：Firemen finally got some shut-eye at dawn.（天亮時，消防員總算可以睡一會兒。）

on the QT：慣用俚語，為on the quiet縮寫，暗中；私下。例句：He was found seeing a married woman on the QT.（有人發現他暗中與一名有夫之婦約會。）