《中英對照讀新聞》Iván Duque︰Colombia’s new president sworn into office 伊凡．杜克：哥倫比亞新任總統宣誓就職

2018-08-27

◎劉宜庭

The conservative political newcomer was elected in June after a divisive election campaign. In his inaugural address, the former lawyer pledged changes to tackle corruption and invigorate the economy. The leader has also vowed to change the peace deal with the Farc rebel group.

在一場引爆分裂的選戰後，這位保守派政治新秀六月當選。在他的就職演說中，曾任律師的伊凡．杜克誓言作出變革，打擊貪腐並振興經濟。這位領導人還誓言修改與叛軍團體「哥倫比亞革命軍」的和平協議。

The Farc, or Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, is now a political party known as the Revolutionary Alternative Common Force. A number of its members took up seats in parliament last month as part of the terms which guarantee it political representation.

哥倫比亞革命軍，或稱「哥倫比亞革命武裝部隊」，如今已是政黨「共同替代革命力量」。該黨有多名成員上月接受國會席次的安排，以此作為確保其政治代表性的條件之一。

Mr Duque has said he remains committed to Colombia’s peace process, but says that it is too lenient on former guerrilla fighters accused of war crimes. "We will deploy corrective measures to ensure that the victims get the truth, proportional justice, reparations and no repetitions of the past," the new president said in his address on August 7.

杜克說，他會繼續致力於推動哥倫比亞的和平進程，但和平協議過於寬待被控戰爭罪行的前游擊隊員。「我們將展開改正舉措，確保受害者獲得真相、比例性正義及賠償，不再重蹈覆轍。」這位新任總統在8月7日的演講中如是說。

新聞辭典

address：名詞，演講、地址；動詞，致辭。例句：I now call upon the chairman to address the meeting.（現在請主席致辭。）

pledge：動詞，承諾、發誓；名詞，保證、誓言。例句：Mr Duque pledged to cut taxes and boost investment in Colombia’s economy.（杜克承諾減稅，並增加對哥倫比亞經濟的投資。）

election：名詞，選舉、選擇。例句：Mr Duque beat opponent Gustavo Petro by 12 points in June - winning the run-off election with 54% of the final vote.（杜克在6月份大贏對手古斯塔沃．裴卓12個百分點，最終以54％得票率贏得決選。）