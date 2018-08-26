中英對照讀新聞》Tourists go off the beaten path on North Korea’s sacred volcano／觀光客赴北韓聖山尋幽

2018-08-26

◎茅毅

Foreign tourists looking to go off the beaten path in North Korea can now camp out on the country’s biggest volcano.

期待前往北韓秘境的外國觀光客，如今可以在該國最大火山露營了。

Hoping to open up a side of North Korea rarely seen by outsiders, a New Zealander who has extensive experience climbing the mountains of North and South Korea is leading the first group of foreign tourists allowed to trek off road and camp out under the stars on Mount Paektu, a huge volcano that straddles the border that separates China and North Korea.

一名具有攀登南、北韓山岳豐富經驗的紐西蘭人，希望揭開北韓鮮為外人所見的一面，正帶領著首次獲准越野跋涉，並在白頭山（譯按：即長白山）星空下露營的外國觀光團。白頭山乃橫亙在分隔中國與北韓邊界的一座龐大火山。

Mount Paektu is revered in the North for its links to the ruling Kim family and is considered the spiritual home of the Korean revolution.

白頭山在北韓由於與掌權的金氏家族有關而受到崇敬，並被視為北韓革命的心靈歸宿。

"Out here it’s very apolitical. There’s no need for the nonsense out here. We’re all trying to do the same thing. Work together as a team, pitch tents, eat together walk together. In my experience that’s a good way for these guys to see the real people of this country," Roger Shepherd, founder of Hike Korea said.

「韓朝健行」（暫譯）創辦人羅傑‧薛普德表示，「在這裡（健行、露營）是與政治無關的，在這裡不需要這種沒有意義的東西。我們都試著做同樣的事，做為一個團隊合作搭帳篷、一起炊煮、一起健行。依我的經驗，對這些人來說，這是一個認識真實北韓人民的好方法。」

新聞辭典

off the beaten path：片語，或寫成off the beaten track，偏僻（人跡罕至）的。Where I stayed in was completely off the beaten path.（我住的地方非常偏僻。）

look to：片語，期待、預期。I look to get a response today.（我期待今天會得到回覆。）

off road：本文做為副詞，或寫成off-road，越野地。Riding a bicycle off road is my hobby.（越野騎自行車是我的嗜好。）