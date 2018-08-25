《中英對照讀新聞》Georgian boy solves six Rubik’s cubes under water in one breath－喬治亞男孩在水下一氣呵成解了6個魔術方塊

2018-08-25

◎周虹汶

An 18-year-old student from Georgia solved six Rubik’s Cubes under water in one breath on Friday, in a bid to set a new Guinness World Record.

為了創新金氏世界紀錄，喬治亞一名18歲學生週五一口氣在水下解了6個魔術方塊。

Vako Marchelashvili was submerged in a glass tank for just over one minute and 44 seconds as he flipped, turned and solved the cubes in front of a crowd at the Gino Paradise Tbilisi aqua park.

瓦科．馬赫歇拉許維列於「提比里斯吉諾天堂」水上樂園群眾面前，沉入一只玻璃缸，只花剛好超過1分44秒撥轉解開方塊。

He said he had been preparing for the underwater challenge for six months, training several hours a day.

他說他已為這次水下挑戰準備了6個月，一天練習好幾個小時。

"I trained a lot planning to break a record - and to ensure my safety, because even a small mistake could be dangerous and life-altering," Marchelashvili said afterwards.

馬赫歇拉許維列事後說道，「我練習了很多，打算破紀錄——以及確保自身安全，因為即使小差錯都能很危險並改變生命。」

After observing Marchelashvili’s attempt, the Georgian Records Federation issued a diploma confirming his result. They will send their evidence to the Guinness World Records headquarters for verification.

在觀察馬赫歇拉許維列的嘗試後，喬治亞紀錄聯盟頒發了一張證書來證實他的成績。他們會把證據寄到金氏世界紀錄總部驗證。

The current underwater record of five cubes was set by Anthony Brooks in New Jersey in the United States in August 2014, according to the Guinness World Record website.（Reuters）

根據金氏世界紀錄網站，在水中解5個方塊的目前紀錄，由美國新澤西州的安東尼．布魯克斯於2014年8月締造。（路透）

《新聞辭典》

in one breath：片語，指一口氣。例句：These matters should not be mentioned in one breath.（不該把這些事混為一談。）

submerged：形容詞，指在水中的、淹沒的、埋沒的、隱匿的、貧苦的、水下的。動詞為submerge，指浸入（沉入）水中。例句：She has submerged her identity in the role of his wife.（她在當他妻子的這個角色中失去了自我。）

life-altering：形容詞，指改變生命的。alter為動詞，指改變、修改、閹割。例句：Has he altered his mind?（他改變心意了嗎？）