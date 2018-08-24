《中英對照讀新聞》Aso, under fire for sex scandal remark, finally eats his words－因性醜聞發言挨批的麻生終於承認說錯話

2018-08-24

◎張沛元

Finance Minister Taro Aso reiterated that the senior bureaucrat who had to resign in a sexual harassment scandal might have been set up, then retracted the remark when taken to task by lawmakers.

（日本）財務大臣麻生太郎重申，那名因性騷擾醜聞辭職的資深政府官員可能是被陷害的，為此遭國會議員痛批後收回此言。

Showing a remarkable lack of awareness of the effects of sexual harassment on victims, Aso told the Diet on May 11 that for all he knew the TV reporter in question may have set a trap.

麻生5月11日告訴日本國會，據他所知，性騷擾案中的電視台記者可能設下圈套，顯示出麻生完全無法體悟性騷擾對受害者所造成的影響。

The resignation of Junichi Fukuda as administrative vice finance minister was formally approved April 24 following allegations he made sexually suggestive remarks to a female reporter, who taped the exchanges and exposed the matter to a weekly magazine.

辭呈在4月24日正式批准的財務省事務次官福田淳一，之前被控對一名女記者口出帶有性暗示的言論；女記者將這段話錄下以及向一家週刊爆料。

At that time, Aso said, "There are various views about the matter, including one about （Fukuda） being set up for the harassment charge."

麻生當時曾說，「外界對此事看法不一，包括有一種看法是（福田的）騷擾指控是遭人設計陷害。」

At the May 11 session of the Lower House Financial Affairs Committee, Aso was asked by Kanako Otsuji of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan（CDP）if he still held that view.

反對黨立憲民主黨眾議員尾辻加奈子在5月11日的眾議院財務委員會的會議上問麻生，是否還抱持此一觀點。

Aso replied："Such a possibility cannot be denied. It might be the truth."

麻生回答：「不能否認此等可能性。（被設計）可能是真的。」

《新聞辭典》

under fire：慣用語，遭槍砲攻擊或嚴厲批評。例句：The prime minister has come under fire for corruption.（總理因貪瀆而遭痛批。）

eat one’s words：慣用語，收回所言，坦承之前說錯。例句：She said the couple would break up eventually, but when she finds out they are getting married, she’ll have to eat her words.（她曾說那對情侶最後一定會分手，但當她發現人家要結婚時，她就得承認自己之前說的錯了。）

take someone to task for something：慣用語，為某事批評某人。