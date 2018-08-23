中英對照讀新聞》Moscow urged to recycle, not burn rubbish 莫斯科當局被要求回收垃圾，而非予以焚毀

2018-08-23

◎孫宇青

Protests have been growing in recent months over the stench from 15 landfill sites around Moscow, overflowing with millions of tonnes of rubbish. Most of them were created 50 years ago without any technology to treat the gases and polluted water.

最近幾個月來，莫斯科各地的示威方興未艾，因為塞滿數百萬公噸垃圾的15座掩埋場，持續散發惡臭。這些垃圾多在50年前被製造出來，當時還沒有可以處理氣體和水污染問題的技術。

At the end of March, about 50 children received medical treatment in Volokolamsk, after breathing gases emitted from a landfill site. Russia seems to be fulfilling the prediction that mankind will die from choking on its own rubbish.

3月底，沃洛科拉姆斯克約50名兒童，在吸入垃圾掩埋場散發的氣體後接受治療。人類將因自己製造的垃圾窒息而死，這段預言似乎正在俄羅斯實現。

Facing a looming environmental disaster, the Russian government has consented to build five plants that will incinerate rubbish and generate electricity.

面對迫在眉睫的環境災難，俄國政府同意興建5座工廠，透過焚燒垃圾來發電。

But residents are stepping up their protests, fearing damage to the environment. "Why start with the last link in the chain? What about recycling and sorting?"

然而，擔心環境被破壞的居民擴大抗爭。「為何一開始就使用最後手段？何不採取分類和回收？」

The offical said that the plants would use the most sophisticated technology; "No dioxins, nor any other dangerous elements will be emitted from the plants."

政府表示，這些工廠將使用最精密的科技，「不會產生戴奧辛，也不會有任何危險物質從工廠飄出。」

新聞辭典

stench：名詞，惡臭；臭氣。例句：Residents are fed up with the stench of burning rubber.（居民受夠焚燒橡膠的惡臭。）

overflow：動詞，充滿；滿溢。例句：By helping people, her heart overflows with happiness.（向他人伸出援手，讓她心裡充滿喜悅。）

sort：動詞，分類；區分。例句：In early era, students were sorted by grades.（在早期，學生被依成績表現分類。）