《中英對照讀新聞》Saudi Arabia tests Japan-inspired ’nap pods’ for hajj 沙烏地阿拉伯為朝覲試推靈感來自日本的「打盹艙」

2018-08-22

◎ 魏國金

Mansour al-Amer swipes a card to reveal a narrow sleep pod, reminiscent of Japan’s famed capsule hotels. But this pod is in Saudi Arabia, where the Muslim hajj pilgrimage begins Sunday.

曼蘇爾．艾默刷卡展示一個狹小的睡艙，令人聯想到日本知名的膠囊飯店。不過，這個艙房是在沙烏地阿拉伯，穆斯林的朝覲活動週日在沙國展開。

The kingdom has plans to introduce capsule rooms in the western city of Mina in the coming days, as an estimated two million Muslim faithful gather for the six-day hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam.

沙國計畫未來幾天在西部城市米納引進膠囊房間，估計有200萬名穆斯林將聚集參與為期6天的朝覲，這項活動是伊斯蘭的五功之一。

The free nap pods are part of new measures Saudi Arabia is rolling out this year in a bid to modernise the centuries-old practice of hajj. The government has also introduced apps for on-the-spot translation.

免費的打盹艙是沙國今年推出的新措施之一，試圖將這項已有數世紀之久的朝覲習俗現代化。政府也推出即時翻譯手機程式。

Each fibreglass pod － less than three metres long and just over one metre high － features a mattress, clean sheets, air conditioning and a large, well-lit mirror. The pods can be lined up horizontally or stacked vertically to save on space. Each napper will have three hours of access to the pods.

每個玻璃纖維艙房—長不到3公尺，高僅逾1公尺—有一張床墊、乾淨的床單、空調，以及一面又大又明亮的鏡子。艙房可以平行排列或垂直堆疊，以節省空間。每位休憩者將有3小時使用艙房的權利。

新聞辭典

reminiscent （of）：令人聯想起。例句：Some of the things happening now may seem reminiscent of the old cold war.（當前發生的一些事，或許令人聯想起昔日的冷戰。）

on the spot：當場、立即、在現場。例句：I’ll attend to it on the spot.（我將立即處理這件事。）

well-lit：明亮的、光線充足的。例如：a well-lit room（光線明亮的房間）