《中英對照讀新聞》The world’s smallest condom is now on sale 世界最小保險套現正出售

2018-08-21

◎陳正健

UK-based company They Fit has made the world’s smallest condom. Its research shows millions of men search for smaller sizes online every day.

總部設於英國的They Fit公司製造出全球最小的保險套。該公司研究顯示，數以百萬計男性每天都在網路搜尋較小尺寸的套子。

They Fit has developed a staggering 66 different sizes of custom-fit condom, and has produced a special measuring tape to ensure customers get exactly the right size. Using the wrong size condom not only affects enjoyment, but can also raise the risk of disease and pregnancy, health experts warned.

They Fit研發出一款共有66種不同尺寸、量身訂製的驚人保險套，並生產一款特別捲尺，以確保顧客取得確切尺寸。健康專家警告，使用錯誤尺寸的保險套，不僅影響愉悅，還會增加疾病與懷孕風險。

They Fit have produced condoms which start at just 3.1 inches long, with a width of 2.6cm and a nominal width of 4.1cm. A typical condom is 7.1 inches long and 5.2cm wide but the new condoms are almost half the size.

They Fit製造出起始長度只有3.1英吋、寬2.6公分、名目寬度4.1公分的保險套。標準保險套為7.1英吋長、5.2公分寬，但這種新款保險套幾乎只有一半大小。

One customer who reviewed their products wrote："I have never found a condom that truly fitted, until I found They Fit. Thank you!" Another added that they had finally been able to enjoy sex because of the smaller condoms.

一名顧客在檢視該公司產品後寫道：「我從未找到真正適合的保險套，直到我發現They Fit。感謝你們！」另有顧客補述，拜這較小保險套之賜，他們終於得以享受性愛。

新聞辭典

-based：名詞字尾，基於…的，總部設在…的。例句：It’s a US-based security company.（這是一家總部設在美國的保全公司。）

staggering：形容詞，驚人的，令人震驚的。例句：The storm caused a staggering amount of damage.（這場風暴造成驚人的破壞。）

measuring tape：名詞，捲尺。A measuring tape is a flexible ruler and used to measure distance. （捲尺是一種有彈性的尺，用來測量距離。）