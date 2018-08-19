《中英對照讀新聞》Parties agree to abolish special activity funds－南韓朝野政黨同意取消國會特別活動費

2018-08-19

◎茅毅

The ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition Liberty Korea Party reversed their earlier stances of keeping the special activity funds intact, joining smaller opposition parties that called for abolishing the funds. Last week, the two largest parties agreed to manage the funds more transparently and disclose the receipts, but faced fierce criticism that those measures fall short of public demands for reform.

南韓執政的「共同民主黨」和最大在野黨「自由韓國黨」推翻兩黨此前欲維持國會特別活動費不變的立場，與幾個要求廢止該特支費的在野小黨站在同一陣線。上週，共、自這兩個朝野最大黨同意，未來在該經費的管理上會更為透明，並公開收據，但遭到這些作法並未達到社會大眾對改革要求的強烈批評。

Criticism sharply rose after a local civic group disclosed data in July showing that the National Assembly provided ranking lawmakers, including party floor leaders, with up to 60 million won every month in the name of special activity funds.

在當地一個公民團體7月揭露的資料顯示，國會以特別活動費的名義，每月提供6000萬韓元給包括朝野政黨黨鞭（譯按：還有議長、各常設委員會召委等人）在內的高階議員後，外界批評的聲浪急遽升高。

Critics said that the funds have been spent without any oversight as no receipts are required to prove they were properly used, calling for scrapping them as it is a waste of taxpayers’ money. The funds are called a second salary for lawmakers. This year, the budget on special activity funds is known to be set at some 6 billion won.

批評人士說，由於不需收據證明該特支費被妥為使用，故這些經費在支出時，一向不受任何監督。鑑於這是浪費稅金，他們呼籲加以廢除。該筆款項被稱為國會議員的第2份薪資。已知今年度為該特別活動費編列的預算約60億韓元。

《新聞辭典》

intact：形容詞，完好無缺的、原封不動的、未受損害（傷）的。The church was destroyed in the bombing but the altar survived intact.（教堂在轟炸中遭炸毀，聖壇卻絲毫未損。）

ranking：形容詞，高階的、等級（地位）高的、超群（頭等）的。Who is the ranking officer here?（哪位是這裡最高階的軍官？）

oversight：名詞，監督（管）、疏忽（漏）。He’s the person responsible for the oversight of the organization.（該組織由他負責監督。）