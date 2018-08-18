《中英對照讀新聞》Paris residents peeved at very public eco-friendly urinals－非常公開的生態環境友好小便斗惹惱巴黎居民

2018-08-18

◎周虹汶

A new set of eco-friendly but completely exposed urinals deployed on the streets of Paris are provoking uproar from locals.

設在巴黎街道的一組對生態環境友好但完全暴露的新小便斗，正引發當地人騷動。

One of the bright red "urinoirs" installed on the Ile Saint-Louis, not far from Notre Dame cathedral and overlooking tourist boats passing on the Seine, has caused particular indignation.

其中一套亮紅色的「小便斗」裝在聖路易島，距離聖母院大教堂不遠，還俯瞰著塞納河上往來的遊客船隻，尤其令人惱怒。

"There’s no need to put something so immodest and ugly in such an historic spot," said Paola Pellizzari, 68, owner of a Venetian art store.

「不需要在這樣的歷史景點放個這麼不正經又醜的東西」，一家威尼斯工藝品店的68歲老闆寶拉．佩里札莉如是說。

The designer of the "Uritrottoir" - a combination of the French words for urinal and pavement - said it offered an "eco solution to public peeing". The device is essentially a box with an opening in the front and a floral display on top, containing straw which transforms into compost for use in parks and gardens.

這個「人行道小便斗」——由小便斗與人行道的法文字組合而來——設計者說，他提供了「民眾小便的生態解決方案」。此裝置本質上是個前頭有開口的箱子，上方擺著花，裝著能轉化成公園與花園可用堆肥的稻草。

Local mayor Ariel Weil insisted the devices were necessary.

該區區長阿希耶勒．威勒堅持此設施的必要性。

"If we don’t do anything, then men are just going to pee in the streets," he said. "If it is really bothering people, we will find another location."（Reuters）

「如果我們什麼都不做，那男人就會在街上小便。」他說。「如果它真的擾民，我們將另覓他處。」（路透）

《新聞辭典》

peeve：動詞，指惹惱、觸怒、焦躁；名詞，指氣惱。例句：It peeved me that he didn’t answer my letter.（我氣他沒回我的信。）

uproar：名詞，指騷亂、喧囂。例句：Her anti same-sex marriage remarks caused an uproar in the audience.（她的反同性婚姻言論，引起聽眾一陣喧嘩。）

indignation：名詞，指憤怒。例句：These reports have aroused public indignation.（這些報導引發了公憤。）