《中英對照讀新聞》Florida candidate Melissa Howard reverses course, drops out of race after degree scandal－佛州候選人梅麗莎．霍華德態度大逆轉，在文憑醜聞後退選

2018-08-17

◎張沛元

A day after saying she planned to continue running for a Florida state House seat despite revelations that she lied about having a degree from Miami University in Ohio and went to great lengths to deceive people, Melissa Howard reversed course Tuesday and dropped out of a contest that has received national attention.

在被踢爆謊稱持有俄亥俄州邁阿密大學的文憑並使勁欺瞞、但仍表示打算繼續角逐佛州州眾議院席次的一天之後，梅麗莎．霍華德週二態度大逆轉，退出這場已受到全國矚目的選舉。

The Republican businesswoman is running in the Aug. 28 primary. Her educational background was first questioned last week by the website Florida News Online.

這名共和黨籍的女商人參選8月28日的黨內初選。「佛羅里達新聞線上」網站上週率先質疑她的教育背景。

She called the site’s accusation false and said she traveled to Ohio last week to get the diploma at her mother’s house. After she posted a photo of the diploma, the website briefly took down its story and apologized, but the university then said her claim was false.

梅麗莎稱該網站指控不實，並說她上週前往俄亥俄州，回娘家拿文憑。該網站在她把文憑照片貼上網後暫時撤下報導與致歉，但邁阿密大學卻說，梅麗莎所言不實。

Miami University told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune that Florida House candidate Melissa Howard attended the school but never graduated.

邁阿密大學告訴薩拉索塔先驅論壇報，佛州州眾議院議員候選人梅麗莎．霍華德曾就讀該校，但從未畢業。

《新聞辭典》

reverse（one’s）course：慣用語，掉轉行進方向，也可引申為立場或看法突然大逆轉；改弦易轍。例句：The Environmental Protection Agency reversed course late Thursday and announced it would enforce stricter pollution controls on diesel freight trucks.（美國環保署週四晚間改弦易轍，宣布將對柴油貨運卡車實施更嚴苛的污染控制。）

drop out：慣用語，停止；退出；中斷。

go to great lengths/go to any lengths：慣用語，竭盡全力，全力以赴。例句：She’ll go to any lengths to get what she wants.（她會竭盡全力去爭取自己想要的東西。）