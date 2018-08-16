《中英對照讀新聞》Immigration crackdown in Guangzhou’s ’Little Africa’－廣州「小非洲區」取締移民

2018-08-16

◎孫宇青

A Ghanaian university student was roused after midnight by police shouting and pounding on his door in the city of Guangzhou. Such crackdown on illegal immigration has scared and irritated many residents of its "Little Africa."

廣州市一名來自迦納的大學生，半夜被警察又咆哮、又捶打房門給叫醒。這類取締非法移民的方式，嚇壞並惹惱「小非洲區」的許多居民。

The commercial hub has long been a magnet for fortune-seeking Africans, but traders and students say they face unfavorable visa rules and increasingly heavy policing. "They do this because Africans live here."

該商業中心長期吸引渴望致富的非洲人，但商人和學生表示，他們必須面對不友善的簽證規定，以及日益嚴格的管理方式。「因為這裡住著非洲人，他們才這麼做。」

"Police should target minority of people that engage in illegal activities like the drug trade," said a doctoral student at Jinan University. "The harsh treatment of law-abiding people only negatively affects Africans’ view of China.

一名廣州暨南大學博士班學生說：「警察應該鎖定從事毒品貿易等非法活動的少數人。嚴厲對待奉公守法的人，只會讓非洲人對中國產生負面觀感。」

Long-time African residents of Guangzhou say their compatriots usually lapse into "illegal" status after struggling with onerous visa renewal requirements. No African countries are eligible for 72-hour or 144-hour transit visa exemptions, unlike visitors from many other nations.

久居廣州的非裔人士說，同胞們因為麻煩的簽證更新條件吃盡苦頭，常淪為「非法」狀態。沒有任何一個非洲國家像其他國家旅客一樣，有資格享有72或144小時的過境免簽證。

"Many African businessmen start considering going to countries like Turkey and Vietnam instead."

「許多非裔企業家開始思考轉往土耳其和越南等其他國家做生意。」

《新聞辭典》

hub：名詞，中心；樞紐。例句：Pittsburgh is the hub of U.S. steel industry.（匹茲堡是美國鋼鐵業中心。）

abide：動詞，遵從。例句：Everyone has to abide by the teacher’s decision.（眾人都必須遵從老師的決定。）

onerous：形容詞，繁重的。例句：We were assigned an onerous task.（我們被指派一項繁重的任務。）