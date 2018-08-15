中英對照讀新聞》S. Korean woman given rare jail term for spycam crime 南韓女性因偷拍犯罪被判處罕有的入獄刑責

2018-08-15

◎魏國金

A South Korean court on Monday slapped a woman with a rare jail term for secretly photographing a male nude model, in a case that sparked controversy over double standards.

南韓法院週一判處一名秘密拍攝一位人體男模特兒的女子少有的入獄刑責，本案引發雙重標準的爭議。

South Korea has been battling a growing epidemic of spycam videos, which largely involve men secretly filming women in schools, offices, trains, toilets and on the street.

南韓一直在與日益猖獗的偷拍影片對抗，相關行徑多半涉及男性在學校、辦公場所、列車、廁所與街頭等秘密拍攝女性。

Spycam crimes reported to police surged from around 1,100 in 2010 to more than 6,500 last year, and many offenders share or sell photos and videos online.

向警方報案的偷拍犯罪從2010年的約1100件，激增至去年的逾6500件，許多違法者在網路上分享或出售偷拍的照片與影片。

But in the latest case the woman in her 20s － also a nude model － was sentenced to 10 months in prison for taking a picture of her male counterpart at a Seoul art college and sharing it on the internet in May.

但在這起最新案例中，該名20幾歲的女子—也是人體模特兒—因5月間在首爾一所藝術學院拍攝一名男模，並將照片在網路上分享而被判入獄10個月。

She was arrested days later in front of television cameras while police raided her home to search for evidence. State data shows only 8.7 percent of male offenders are jailed on their first conviction, with most only fined or receiving suspended terms, seen by many as a slap on the wrist.

數日後，她在警方突襲其住處蒐證之際，在電視攝影機前被捕。政府數據顯示，僅有8.7％男性違法者在首次判決時入獄，大多數僅被罰款或得到緩刑，許多人認為懲罰太輕。

新聞辭典

slap：（口）懲罰。例句：She was slapped with a NT$10,000 fine.（她被罰款新台幣1萬元。）

counterpart：對應的人或物。例句：Canada’s Prime Minister is the counterpart of the U.S. President.（加拿大總理相當於美國總統。）

a slap on the wrist：輕微懲罰。例句：The corporation only received a slap on the wrist after breaking so many regulations.（該公司在違反這麼多規範後，僅獲得輕微懲罰。）