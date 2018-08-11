《中英對照讀新聞》Christmas comes early for London department store－耶誕節提前降臨倫敦百貨公司

2018-08-11

◎周虹汶

On a hot summery Thursday in London, Santa Claus turned up 144 days early wearing a studded leather jacket to open the new Christmas shop at department store Selfridges.

在倫敦一個炎熱的週四夏日，耶誕老人穿著一件鉚釘皮夾克提早144天現身，於塞爾福里奇百貨公司開張耶誕商店。

Holding a guitar and sporting black sunglasses, Santa was dressed to fit the store’s theme of "Selfridges Rocks Christmas".

拿著吉他且炫耀所戴的黑色太陽眼鏡，耶誕老人穿搭符合該店「塞爾福里奇搖滾顛覆耶誕節」主題。

With London basking in the midst of a heatwave, t-shirts rather than Christmas jumpers seemed more appropriate but Selfridges defended the move to start the Christmas countdown almost five months before Dec. 25.

隨倫敦籠罩於熱浪中，Ｔ恤似乎比耶誕套頭衫來得適合些，但塞爾福里奇竭力捍衛比12月25日早了將近5個月開始耶誕倒數的作法。

"So as long as we have customers that are coming to us demanding to shop Christmas this time of year, we will always meet that demand and we’re happy to launch our Christmas shop in the middle of summer," Eleanor Gregory from Selfridges told Reuters. （Reuters）

塞爾福里奇的艾莉諾．葛雷哥里告訴路透：「只要一年此際有顧客向我們要求選購耶誕商品，我們將一直滿足需求，我們很高興讓我們的耶誕商店在盛夏開跑。」（路透）

《新聞辭典》

turn up：片語動詞，指露面、股票上揚。例句：They arranged to meet at the cinema, but she failed to turn up.（他們約好在電影院見，但她沒出現。）

sport：名詞，指遊戲、消遣、戲謔、運動；動詞，指炫耀、誇示、尋歡作樂、運動；形容詞，指適用於運動的。例句：He spoke half in sport, half in earnest.（他半開玩笑半認真地說。）

bask：動詞，指取暖、曬太陽、感到適意。例句：She basked in his favor.（她沐浴於他的恩澤。）