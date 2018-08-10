《中英對照讀新聞》Tokio member apologizes over incident with high school girl－東京小子成員為女高中生事件致歉

2018-08-10

◎張沛元

Tatsuya Yamaguchi, the bassist for idol group Tokio, apologized on April 26 after accusations surfaced that he committed indecent acts with a high school girl.

在關於對一名高中女學生伸出狼爪的指控浮上檯面後，（日本）偶像團體「東京小子」的貝斯手山口達也，4月26日為此道歉。

At a news conference at a Tokyo hotel, Yamaguchi, 46, acknowledged that he invited the minor to his apartment in Tokyo’s Minato Ward in February.

46歲的山口在東京一家飯店召開的記者會上，坦承在今年2月邀請這名未成年少女前往他位於東京港區的公寓。

But he did not confirm nor deny allegations that he offered her alcohol and forcibly kissed her.

但針對提供女方酒精飲料與強吻女方的說法，他既未證實也沒否認。

Asked about his feelings toward the girl, Yamaguchi choked up with tears and said： "I later thought that when I asked her to come to my place, she might not have been able to say ’no’ because she was intimidated by an adult man. I feel so sorry if the incident becomes a permanent bad memory for her."

在被問到對這名女學生的看法時，山口噙淚哽咽說：「我後來想到，當我邀請她到我家時，她可能因為畏懼成年男性而無法說『不』。倘若此事讓她留下難以抹滅的惡劣回憶，我很抱歉。」

The incident came to light after Tokyo police sent Yamaguchi’s indecent-assault case to prosecutors in mid-April.

此事在東京警方於4月中旬將山口的猥褻案移送檢方而曝光。

Yamaguchi and Johnny & Associates, the talent agency representing the all-male Tokio group, did not explain why it took so long to disclose the incident.

山口本人與純男子偶像團體「東京小子」所屬的經紀公司傑尼斯，並未解釋為何拖這麼久才公開此事。

《新聞辭典》

choke up：慣用語，哽咽；（因激動）說不出話來。例句：He choked up when he heard about the earthquake and tsunami in Japan .（他得知日本發生地震和海嘯後，激動得說不出話來。）

come to light：慣用語，為人所知；被披露。例句：He was forced to resign after an extramarital affair with his secretary came to light.（他在與秘書的婚外情曝光後被迫辭職。）

intimidate：動詞，威嚇，脅迫。