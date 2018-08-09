《中英對照讀新聞》Afghan girl disguised as ’son’ her parents wanted－阿富汗女孩喬裝成父母想要的「兒子」

2018-08-09

◎孫宇青

Sitara Wafadar yearns for long hair like other girls. Instead, the Afghan teenager has disguised herself as a boy for more than a decade, forced by her parents to be the "son" they never had.

西塔拉．瓦法達想和其他女孩一樣留長髮。但是，這名阿富汗少女在父母強迫下，十多年來一直把自己喬裝成男孩，成為一個從不存在的「兒子」。

With five younger sisters and no brothers, Sitara lives by the gender-twisting custom known as "bacha poshi," which refers to "a girl dressed as a boy," enabling her to safely perform the duties of a son in the patriarchal country.

西塔拉有5個妹妹，卻沒有兄弟，因此她必須依照性別扭曲的「女扮男裝」風俗過活，以便在這個父權國家中，平安地履行一個兒子的責任。

The 18-year-old, who resides with her impoverished family in a mud-brick house. Every morning she puts on the baggy shirt and trousers and flip flops typically worn by males. Sometimes she covers her short brown hair with a scarf and deepens her voice to conceal her real gender.

18歲的西塔拉與貧困的家人同住在一間泥磚屋。每天一早，她穿上寬鬆的襯衫和褲子，以及通常是男性穿的夾腳拖。有時，她會戴上頭巾蓋住褐色短髮，並壓低聲音來掩飾真正的性別。

Sitara and her elderly father work six days a week at a brick factory to repay money they borrowed from the owner and feed the family.

西塔拉與年邁父親在一家磚塊工廠1週工作6天，以償付向廠主借來的錢，並養活一家人。

《新聞辭典》

reside：動詞，居住。例句：I resided at a hostel while in Japan.（在日本期間，我投宿青年旅舍。）

baggy：形容詞，寬鬆的。例句：We are used to wearing baggy clothing at home.（我們在家裡習慣穿寬鬆衣物。）

flip flop：名詞，人字拖鞋。例句：People wearing flip flops are not allowed to enter.（穿著人字拖的人不得進入。）