《中英對照讀新聞》Colombian Drug Traffickers Put A $70,000 Bounty On A Police Dog－哥倫比亞毒販懸賞7萬美元追殺一隻警犬

2018-08-06

◎劉宜庭

Sombra is a 6-year-old German shepherd who has been on Colombia’s counter-narcotics police force since she was a puppy. And she is so good at her job that drug dealers want her dead.

「黑影」是一隻6歲的德國牧羊犬，自小效力於哥倫比亞反毒警隊。她的工作表現出色，以至於毒販想要取她狗命。

The Urabeños offered a bounty of up to 200 million Colombian pesos – nearly $70,000 — for the canine’s life, Colombia’s national police said last week. The Urabeños is Colombia’s most powerful criminal organization.

哥倫比亞國家警察上週證實，「烏拉貝諾斯」提供2億哥倫比亞比索（將近7萬美元）換取這隻狗的性命。「烏拉貝諾斯」是哥倫比亞最有權勢的犯罪組織。

According to police officials, Sombra’s work has led to the seizure of nine tons of cocaine and the arrest of 245 suspects. She has found hidden cargo in parts of vehicles, banana boxes and an injection molding machine.

根據警方說法，「黑影」的緝毒行動已經協助警方破獲9噸古柯鹼，並逮捕245名嫌犯。她從汽車、香蕉籃、射出成型機械等各處找到藏匿的貨品。

In response to the threats, Sombra was relocated from the port city of Turbo in northern Colombia to Bogota’s El Dorado International Airport, where police hope that distance from the group’s stronghold will keep her safe. Sombra is expected to retire in two years.

為了因應威脅，警方將「黑影」從哥倫比亞北部的港口城市圖爾博，重新安置在波哥大的艾多雷多國際機場，希望藉由遠離犯罪集團的據點來確保她的安全。「黑影」預計2年後退休。

《新聞辭典》

drug：名詞，藥物、毒品。例句：Sombra was trained to sniff out drugs.（「黑影」被訓練來緝毒。）

cocaine：名詞，古柯鹼、可卡因。例句：Cocaine is a strong stimulant.（古柯鹼是一種強烈的興奮劑。）

torment：名詞，折磨、煎熬；動詞，折磨。例句：Love is a sweet torment.（愛是一種甜蜜的折磨。）