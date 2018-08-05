《中英對照讀新聞》South Korea Defense Reform 2.0－南韓國防改革2.0

2018-08-05

◎茅毅

South Korea will reduce the number of general-grade officers by about 17 percent over the next four years, in line with the overall troop drawdown scheme, as part of a new defense reform initiative aimed at creating a slimmer yet stronger military.

南韓將在接下來4年內精簡約17％將級軍官人數，以符合全面的裁軍計畫。該計畫乃南韓一項新國防改革倡議的一環，旨在打造一支兵員較少、戰力卻更強的軍隊。

The number of general-grade officers will be reduced from the current 436 to 360 by 2022 when Moon’s five-year term ends. This means the removal of 66 general-level positions for the Army and five each for the Navy and Air Force.

當文在寅5年總統任期結束時，在2022年前，將官會從現有的436人減至360人。這意謂著陸軍的將級官職會削減66個，海、空軍各5個。

The cut will come in sync with plans to pare down the number of active-duty troops to 500,000 by 2022 from the current 618,000. The reform initiative also includes a measure to shorten the length of mandatory military service for Army draftees to 18 months from the current 21 months by 2022.

此一將官員額精簡，將與在2022年前把現役兵員從目前的61萬8000裁減到50萬同步進行。這項軍改倡議亦納入縮短陸軍義務役役期的措施，在2022年前從現行的21個月縮短至18個月。

The initiative also calls for launching the Ground Operation Command by merging the First and Third Army commands, an integration based on technological advancements. The Ground Operation Command is set to be launched on Jan. 1 next year. It will undertake a range of missions, including shielding the Seoul metropolitan area from threats from the North’s long-range artillery positioned along the border.

該倡議也要把陸軍「第一野戰軍」和「第三野戰軍」合併，建置為「地面作戰司令部」，乃基於科技進步所做的整併，預備明（2019）年元月1日設立。該司令部將執行廣泛任務，包括屏障南韓首都圈免於北韓沿兩韓邊境部署的長程火砲威脅。

《新聞辭典》

drawdown：名詞，減少、提款、支取收益。The president said a military drawdown from the region is not being discussed as part of talks.（總統指稱，裁撤該地區駐軍兵力，並未在會談的討論範圍內。）

in sync with：介系詞片語，與…同步。The president is in sync with Senate majority leader on the big issues.（總統與參議院多數黨領袖在重大議題上同調。）

pare down：動詞片語，縮（削）減。The government is going to pare down its expenses.（政府即將減少開支。）