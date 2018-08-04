《中英對照讀新聞》Snails slug it out at racing world championship 蝸牛在世界競速錦標賽一決勝負

2018-08-04

◎周虹汶

The race starter stood up and shouted: "Ready, steady, slow!" The crowd cheered, but the competitors remained stuck at the start line. Welcome to the world snail racing championship.

賽跑發令員站著大喊：「各就各位、預備、慢走！」群眾歡呼，但參賽者們還是僵在起跑線。歡迎來到世界蝸牛競速錦標賽。

More than 150 snails took part in the annual event, held at a summer fete in Norfolk, eastern England on Saturday where a silver tankard stuffed with lettuce leaves was the prize.

逾150隻蝸牛參與這場週六於英格蘭東部諾福克郡夏日園遊會舉行的年度活動，獎品為一只塞滿萵苣葉的銀製大酒杯。

"We take this seriously," snail racer John McClean told Reuters.

蝸牛賽參賽者約翰‧麥克林告訴路透，「我們認真以對。」

"We have got training slopes. We look at diet, we are drug compliant as well. It is the whole thing when you look at elite sports."

「我們有訓練斜坡。我們研究飲食，也遵守藥物規定。當你看待精英運動，這就是全部。」

The competition has been held since the 1960s with each race lasting several minutes. Competitors are able to select a snail from the organizers’ stash or bring their own.

這項競賽自1960年代舉行至今，每場持續數分鐘。參賽者能從主辦單位庫存中選一隻蝸牛或把自己的帶去。

Jo Waterfield from the nearby village of Grimston found the eventual winner among her plants.

來自附近格里姆斯頓村的喬‧沃特菲爾德在她的植物中，找到了最終贏家。

"I pulled him out this morning and told him if he didn’t win I would squash him," Waterfield told Reuters. (Reuters)

沃特菲爾德告訴路透：「我今早把牠拖出來並告訴牠，如果沒贏就把牠壓爛。」（路透）

新聞辭典

slug it out：動詞片語，指分出勝負、一決雌雄。例句：Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson must slug it out in Wimbledon final.（諾瓦克‧喬科維奇和凱文‧安德森必須在溫布頓決賽中一決勝負。）

stick：名詞，指枝條、棍棒；動詞，指刺、戳、釘住、插牢、黏住、困住、梗塞。例句：You’d better stick to the rules.（你最好遵守規定。）

squash：動詞，指擠碎、鎮壓、發濺潑聲、發咯吱聲；名詞，指擠壓、硬塞、壓得粉碎的一攤；副詞，指啪地。例句：Six people in this car is a bit of a squash.（6人坐這台車有點擠。）