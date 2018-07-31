《中英對照讀新聞》Teens Who Are Constantly On Their Phones May Be At Risk of ADHD 青少年常用手機可能有ADHD風險

2018-07-31

◎陳正健

Teens who spend lots of time surfing the web, playing games and chatting with friends on smartphones and tablets may be more likely to symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder （ADHD）, a U.S. study suggests.

一項美國研究指出，青少年花大量時間瀏覽網路，在智慧型手機和平板電腦上玩遊戲、與朋友聊天，也許更有可能出現注意力不足過動症（ADHD）症狀。

The study involved 2,587 students in 10 high schools across Los Angeles County. The students had no significant symptoms of ADHD at the study’s start. During the two years of the study, the researchers surveyed the teens and asked them about the frequency of their participation in 14 different kinds of online activities.

這份研究含括洛杉磯郡10所高中的2587名學生。在研究開始時，學生並無明顯的ADHD症狀。在2年研究期間，研究人員調查這些青少年，詢問他們參與14種不同線上活動的頻率。

About half of the students said they check social media sites and text many times every day. The study found that teens who were high frequency users of seven or 14 digital media platforms were more than twice as likely to develop ADHD symptoms than teens who did not use any media platform at a high frequency rate.

約半數學生表示，他們每天瀏覽社群媒體網站及傳簡訊多次。研究發現，相較於未高度使用任何媒體平台的青少年，高頻率使用7或14種數位媒體平台的青少年，出現ADHD症狀的機率高出逾2倍。

ADHD symptoms include inattention, hyperactivity, restlessness or impulsivity. The disorder, which is more common in boys than girls, affects about 5% of all children in the United States. The prevalence of ADHD has been estimated at 5% worldwide, as well.

ADHD症狀包括漫不經心、活動亢進、煩亂不安或衝動等。這種疾病影響全美國約5%的兒童，男孩又比女孩更可能罹患這種疾病。據估計，ADHD的全球流行率也是5%。

新聞辭典

develop：動詞，患上／逐漸形成（疾病）。例句：In general, women are more likely to develop breast cancer.（一般而言，女性更易罹患乳癌。）

restlessness：名詞，躁動，心神不定，煩亂不安。例句：Waiting gave him a feeling of restlessness.（等待讓他煩躁不安。）

prevalence：名詞，流行，盛行。例句：The disease’s prevalence is increasing compared to other diseases.（相較於其他疾病，這種病的流行率不斷增加。）