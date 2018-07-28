中英對照讀新聞》Shaggy sheep shorn of massive fleece in Australia 澳洲的毛茸茸綿羊剪出大量羊毛

2018-07-28

◎周虹汶

A sheep in eastern Australia is leaping about more lightly after being sheared of its massively overgrown fleece.

過度生長的羊毛被剪後，澳洲東部一隻綿羊大概跳得輕快些。

In a social media post that has gone viral, farmer Graeme Bowden shared pictures of the sheep he dubbed "shriek 2". He said a friend found the sheep with several years of growth, which he sheared to produce 30 kg of wool - more than six times greater than the average fleece.

在一篇瘋傳的社群媒體貼文中，農夫格雷姆．博登分享了這隻他稱為「史瑞克二世」的綿羊照片。他說，一位朋友發現，這隻他剪掉長了多年的毛而產出30公斤羊毛的綿羊——超出平均毛量的6倍。

"He cut 30 kilograms of wool, which was 13 inches long", Bowden said in his Facebook post, adding that the fleece was unbelievably clean.

「他剪了30公斤的羊毛，毛長13英寸」，博登在他的臉書貼文如是說，並補充提到，剪下的毛不可思議地乾淨。

"Anyway he’s light footed now, would be nice at the moment with the price of wool to have about 2,000 of them, gee I’d be able to buy some hay," Bowden finished his post by saying.

「無論如何，牠現在步伐輕快，現在開心坐擁近2000澳幣的羊毛價格，哇，我可買些乾草了」，博登在貼文結尾說。

Australian wool prices have been running at record highs this year.

澳洲羊毛價格今年屢創新高紀錄。

新聞辭典

shaggy：形容詞，指長滿粗毛的、毛髮粗濃、頭髮蓬亂的、草木叢生的、表面粗糙的、起毛的。例句：Don’t let him tell a shaggy-dog story.（別讓他講無趣冗長的冷笑話。）

shear：動詞，指剪羊毛、剪頭髮、切斷、修剪、剝奪；名詞，指切、剪、大剪刀、羊的年歲。例句：It is a sheep of three shears.（牠是一頭3歲綿羊。）

go viral：片語動詞，指如病毒擴散般迅速、網路瘋傳爆紅。例句：These images went viral and were seen by millions.（這些影像被瘋傳，且有上百萬人看過。）