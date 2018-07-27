中英對照讀新聞》Teen’s Chinese prom attire stirs cultural appropriation debate 少女的中式畢業舞會服裝掀起文化挪用論戰

2018-07-27

◎張沛元

Like many other teenagers preparing for prom, Utah senior Keziah Daum wanted to find a dress that would stand out, "something that would be more unique and bold and had some sort of meaning to it," she said in an interview with The Washington Post.

一如其他許多為畢業舞會做準備的青少年，（美國）猶他州高三女生琪亞．道姆要找一件能讓她鶴立雞群的裙裝，「一件更獨特與大膽，但又多少帶點意義（的裙裝）。」她在接受華盛頓郵報訪問時這麼說。

Daum decided to browse a vintage store in downtown Salt Lake City, where she came across a red cheongsam, also known as a qipao — the high-collared, form-fitting traditional Chinese dress.

道姆決定去（猶他州首府）鹽湖城市中心的一家古著店逛逛，並在此巧遇一件紅色旗袍—高領、合身的傳統中式裙裝。

"I thought it was absolutely beautiful," said Daum, who is not Chinese.

「我覺得它美呆了。」並非華人的道姆說。

After the dance, like many other social media-savvy high schoolers, she posted a photo in her dress alongside her friends. "PROM," she wrote.

舞會過後，一如其他沉迷網路的高中生，她（上網）張貼自己穿著旗袍與友人合影的照片，並附註「畢業舞會」。

She had no idea it would elicit such a response.

她完全沒想到這會招致此類回應。

"My culture is NOT your …. prom dress," a man named Jeremy Lam tweeted days later, sharing the photos she posted.

「我的文化『不是』你的…畢業舞會禮服，」一名名叫傑瑞米．林的男子數日後轉推她張貼的照片時，如此寫道。

"I’m proud of my culture," Lam also wrote. "For it to simply be subject to American consumerism and cater to a white audience, is parallel to colonial ideology."

「我以我的文化為榮，」林還寫道。「（讓我的文化）臣服於美國消費主義與迎合白人受眾，等同於殖民主義意識形態。」

新聞辭典

stand out：慣用語，顯眼，突出，出眾。例句：Her kimono made her so standing out at the party.（和服讓她在派對中顯得相當出眾。）

come across：慣用語，不期而遇。

cater to someone or something：片語動詞，滿足或提供（個人或團體的）願望或需求；滿足，投合，迎合（尤指不受歡迎或難以接受的需求）。例句：Why should you cater to his every whim?（你幹嘛滿足他的每個突發奇想？）