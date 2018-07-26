《中英對照讀新聞》Muslims in China’s ’Little Mecca’ fear eradication of Islam－中國「小麥加」的穆斯林擔心伊斯蘭信仰將被消滅

2018-07-26

◎孫宇青

Green-domed mosques still dominate the skyline of China’s "Little Mecca," but no longer do boys flit through their stone courtyards en route to classes and prayers.

綠色屋頂的清真寺仍佔據中國「小麥加」的天際線，但準備去上課及禱告的男孩，已不再從裡頭的磚石庭院呼嘯而過。

Locals fear that Islam would be eradicated, because the atheist Communist Party has banned minors under 16 from religious activity or study in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture.

當地人擔心，他們的伊斯蘭信仰將被消滅，因為在甘肅省臨夏回族自治州，主張無神論的共產黨已禁止16歲以下的未成年人參加宗教活動及宗教課程。

China governs Xinjiang, another majority Muslim region, with an iron fist to weed out what it calls "religious extremism" and "separatism," throwing ethnic Uighurs into shadowy re-education camps. Now, Hui Muslims fear similar surveillance and repression.

中國鐵腕治理另一個穆斯林為主地區新疆，將維吾爾族人關入黑暗的再教育營，以清除其所謂「宗教極端主義」和「分離主義」。現在，回族穆斯林擔心受到相同的監控和壓迫。

Local authorities have severely curtailed the number of students over 16 studying in each mosque and limited certification processes for new imams.

當地政府大刀闊斧縮減16歲以上學生在清真寺學習的人數，並限制新任「伊瑪目」（伊斯蘭宗教領袖）的認證程序。

"They want to secularize Muslims, to cut off Islam at the roots," an anonymous imam said, shaking with barely restrained emotion. "These days, children are not allowed to believe in religion： only in Communism and the party."

一名匿名伊瑪目罕見地壓抑情緒、顫抖地表示：「他們想讓穆斯林世俗化，將伊斯蘭信仰連根拔除。這些日子以來，孩子都不准信仰宗教了，只能信仰共產主義和共產黨。」

《新聞辭典》

flit：動詞，快速來回。例句：The host flited from table to table.（主持人在各桌之間迅速走動。）

weed out：動詞，清除；淘汰。例句：Weak players will be weeded out through a series of tests.（實力弱的選手將在一系列測試中被淘汰。）

curtail：動詞，縮減。例句：They are asked to curtail pastime spending.（他們被要求縮減娛樂開支。）